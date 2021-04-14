RIO GRANDE - Middle Township Police Department responded to Seashore Food Distributor's, on Satt Boulevard, in Rio Grande, at approximately 9:47 p.m. April 10, for a reported fire.
According to a release, the investigation revealed a small fire was lit in the business's parking lot. It appeared a cigarette pack was lit on fire with an accelerant. The fire was extinguished by the Rio Grande Fire Company. There was no damage to the building or anything else on the property.
The Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and assisted the Middle Township Major Crimes Unit with the investigation.
There are no suspects at this time. Those with information about the incident are asked to contact the Middle Township Police Department, at 609-465-8700, or Crime Stoppers, at 609-465-2800.