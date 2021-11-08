NORTH WILDWOOD - During the morning of June 22, North Wildwood patrol officers responded to two residences, in the Anglesea section of North Wildwood, in regards to alleged residential burglaries.
According to the North Wildwood Police Department release, several alcoholic beverages, a wallet, and a small amount of cash were taken from the residences. Responding officers were able to secure surveillance footage from the area and developed two persons of interest, Naishon Price, 18, of Wildwood, and Anthony Young, 19, of Whitesboro.
After a thorough investigation by Detective Joseph Kopetsky, both Price and Young were arrested and charged last week with multiple counts of burglary, theft and conspiracy. Price and Young were placed on a warrant, in accordance with State of New Jersey Criminal Justice Reform guidelines; Young was transported to the Cape May County Correctional Facility, and Price was already in the custody of the facility.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.