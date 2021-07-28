NWPD Logo - Use This One

NORTH WILDWOOD - The North Wildwood Police Department has been conducting an investigation in an assault of two juveniles that occurred July 4, in the area of Seventh Avenue and JFK Boulevard. 

According to a North Wildwood Police Department release, assistance from the public was requested to identify one of the suspects in the incident. The other suspect was previously identified.  

After consultation with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, North Wildwood Police charged two juveniles in the incident. Two boys, ages 15 and 16, both of whom are from Philadelphia, were arrested at North Wildwood Police Headquarters July 27, after turning themselves in, and were both charged with third-degree aggravated assault and third-degree conspiracy.  

Both teens were processed and released to the custody of their parents, pending court proceedings. 

