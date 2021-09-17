ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 18 indictments Sept. 14.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Jennifer P. Batchelor was indicted for endangering the welfare of a child, second degree, along with three counts of assault by auto, third degree, and causing serious injury while driving suspended, fourth degree. According to the indictment, Batchelor was driving under the influence in Dennis Township June 5.
Matthew L. Juliano faces two counts of third-degree theft, along with three additional third-degree counts for receiving stolen property, fencing and theft by deception.
Pedro L. Arroyo-Gonzalez was named in a five-count indictment for possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, third degree, intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property, second degree, receiving stolen property, third degree, possession of a weapon during a CDS crime, second degree, and money laundering, third degree. The drug was para-fluorofentanyl. The weapon was a knife.
Charles W. Scheidegg was indicted for third-degree aggravated assault of a police officer and fourth-degree throwing of bodily fluids.
Frances X. Quinn faces two counts of third-degree burglary and one fourth-degree count for theft. Quinn allegedly burglarized two automobiles in Wildwood June 18.
Joshua D. Holmes faces one count of possession of a CDS in the third degree, fentanyl.
Amy M. Stimmel was named in a seven-count indictment with two counts of third-degree animal cruelty, three counts of fourth-degree aggravated assault, one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and a fourth-degree count for throwing bodily fluids.
The assault charges involved Middle Township police officers and a medical service worker.
Andrew J. Krick was arrested, in Ocean City, in June after illegally entering five separate vehicles, according to the indictment. He faces four counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree burglary, along with third-degree theft and two fourth-degree counts for unlawful theft of a credit card and unlawful possession of a weapon, a folding knife.
Edwin Bravo-Goycochea was indicted for third-degree theft.
Kyle M. Humes faces one count of third-degree assault of a North Wildwood police officer, third-degree resisting arrest, and fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law.
Naishon T. Price was indicted for fourth-degree contempt after allegedly violating a no-contact court order one day after it was issued.
Matthew Camp was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine.
Pedro R. Plasencia faces four counts of theft, one in the third degree and three in the fourth degree.
Brian M. Stankiewicz was indicted on two counts of third-degree aggravated assault, along with one fourth-degree count for obstructing the administration of law.
Jeffrey Larson faces a fourth-degree shoplifting count.
Robert Chew, arrested in Middle Township July 5, faces a third-degree count for possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, a crossbow.
William Gledhill was indicted for third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, along with unlawful possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. The weapon was a metal baton.
Sean E. Rixon faces a third-degree count for aggravated assault, along with a fourth-degree count for throwing bodily fluids.