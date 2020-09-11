COURT HOUSE - The following was issued from multiple police departments, including Wildwood and Lower Township:
According to a release, police have been made aware of a new telephone scam. Apparently, the caller claims to be a Social Security officer and tells the victim that their identity was stolen, and now, there is a warrant for their arrest. The caller will then request a certain amount of U.S. currency to rescind the arrest warrant, all of which is false.
The caller will typically ask the victim to send them the money through money grams, green dot cards, or some other type of gift card. The caller is also spoofing the police departments' phone number, so it looks like the phone call is being made from the police department.
Police departments ask resents and visitors to be aware of the scam and reminds them to never give personal information out over the phone.