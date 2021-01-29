Court Gavel Image (2020) - USE THIS ONE
ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town. 

COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 29 indictments Jan. 26.  

The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.    

A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.  

Emmalene M. Vasallewas indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl, and fourth-degree possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Dyquan R. Heltonfaces four counts of aggravated assault in the third degree involving three separate individuals. 

Gary J. Callawaywas named on one count of third-degree aggravated assault. 

Scott C. Thompson faces a fourth-degree count of criminal mischief. 

Pedro J. Rodriguezwas indicted for first-degree kidnapping and third-degree aggravated assault. 

Christopher R. Eilertwas named in an eight-count indictment, with five counts of third-degree aggravated assault against five separate Wildwood police officers. The remaining three counts are third-degree resisting arrest and two fourth-degree counts for throwing bodily fluids.  

Timothy P. Donnellywas indicted on two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine and suboxone. 

Adam J. Mansfield was named in one count of fourth-degree impersonation. 

Manish Mehtawas indicted for fourth-degree criminal sexual contact. 

Shawn R. Scottfaces a single count of third-degree aggravated assault. 

Isabella R. Leo, Louis J. Garcia-Montjo, Jonathan W. Hilton, and Asmiel M. Lovewere indicted together for third-degree possession of a CDS, cocaine. Garcia-Montjo also separately faces a fourth-degree count for possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, marijuana. 

Olga Skorobreshchukwas indicted on two fourth-degree counts for stalking and endangering another. 

Charles D. Milburne and Charles Robertswere indicted separately for third-degree terroristic threats. 

Ulysses Rodriguez was named in one count of aggravated assault, third degree. 

Deja Barnes was indicted for third-degree fraudulent use of a credit card. 

Rene P. Busbee and Stacey L. Thomaseach face a third-degree count for possession of a CDS, cocaine. 

Tamiya T. Jonesfaces a second-degree count for endangering the welfare of a child. 

Todd T. Nielsenwas indicted on two counts of third-degree aggravated assault and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.   

Lynn M. Sanofaces a second-degree count for aggravated arson related to an incident, in Stone Harbor, in October 2019. 

Joseph A. Unklewas indicted on two fourth-degree counts for cyber harassment and invasion of privacy. 

Michael Laird and Daniel M. Brunkwere indicted separately on one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief. 

John P. Cunninghamfaces two counts of aggravated assault stemming from a domestic violence incident, in July 2020, in North Wildwood. 

Emmanuel M. Montoyawas indicted for third-degree aggravated assault related to a domestic violence incident, in Wildwood Crest, in August 2020. 

Kieran P. Flahertywas named in a four-count indictment for fourth-degree possession of a CDS, marijuana over 50 grams, possession with intent to distribute, third degree, along with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, third degree, and intent within 500 feet of public property, second degree. 

Desmond A. Battswas indicted for contempt, fourth degree, for violation of a restraining order. 

Margarita Velezfaces a third-degree count for aggravated assault related to an incident, in Wildwood Crest, in June 2020. 

Randolph W. Young was indicted for burglary and criminal mischief, each in the third degree. 

