VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 1,114 calls, averaging a total of 160 calls per day.
According to a release, police also made a total of six arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
3-29-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 17
Public Services – 134
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Narcotic Drug Laws – Walnut Ave. & Bayshore Rd., Villas
3-30-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 28
Public Services - 218
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
None
3-31-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 17
Public Services - 76
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Fraud – Ridgewood Ave., Villas
4-1-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 14
Public Services - 101
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Narcotic Drug Laws – Grebe Ct., Fishing Creek
4-2-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 28
Public Services - 123
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft –Atlantic Ave., Diamond Beach
Motor Vehicle Theft – Beach Dr. & Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May
4-3-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 33
Public Services - 83
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Theft – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Theft – Ellie Place, Fishing Creek
DWI – Bayshore Rd., Villas
4-4-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 21
Public Services - 90
Domestic Violence Incidents - 4
Theft – Langs Ave., Villas
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
3-31-21
- Shannon L. Gallagher/26, Del Haven, NJ - Possession of CDS, CDS with intent to Distribute, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes, Weapon Possession, Unlawful Possession of Weapon
- Vincent T. Kotelnicki/28 Del Haven, NJ - Possession of CDS, CDS with intent to Distribute, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes, Transporting Property Derived from a Crime, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator, Driving After License Suspended/Revoked
4-3-21
- Jonathan M. Oundo/24, North Cape May, NJ - DWI, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test
4-4-21
- Eric D. Fletcher/28, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Harassment
It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.