ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 15 indictments Feb. 16.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Julie M. McElfresh and Nicholas L. Pisarcik were indicted together for receiving stolen property, fourth degree. McElfresh also faces counts for fraudulent use of a credit card and theft, both counts third degree, while Pisarcik was named in an additional count for fourth-degree fencing.
Xavier D. Primavera was indicted on seven counts, including second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a firearm, three counts of third-degree terroristic threats, third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and two fourth-degree counts for aggravated assault and harassment while on parole.
James J. Johnson was named in a 10-count indictment. Three counts were for third-degree possession of a CDS – heroin, oxycodone, and diazepam. Johnson also faces a third-degree count for possession of heroin with intent to distribute.
Possession of a pocketknife and a hatchet led to two second-degree counts for possession of a weapon during a CDS crime, along with two fourth-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon.
A previous conviction for possession of a CDS led to the final two counts for fourth-degree certain person.
Andres Harris and Dana M. Starrett were indicted for conspiracy and possession of a CDS - methamphetamine, both counts in the third degree.
Jeffery B. Gibson faces a third-degree count for possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a folding knife, along with two fourth-degree counts for unlawful possession of a weapon and certain person. Gibson was previously convicted of burglary.
Carlos Rojas faces a fourth-degree count for criminal mischief.
Yadimar Lacen was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS - clonazepam.
Derrick T. North faces two third-degree counts for possession of a CDS - methamphetamine, and receiving stolen property, a 2006 Dodge Charger.
David J. Jackson was indicted for third-degree receiving stolen property, a 2017 Nissan Armada with Pennsylvania registration.
Joseph Gallagher was named in an indictment for second-degree aggravated assault.
Thomas W. Miller was indicted for unlawful possession of a weapon, a handgun, second degree, and possession of a prohibited weapon, hollow-point bullets, fourth degree.
Joshua Nolan faces a single count of third-degree possession of a CDS - methamphetamine.
Daniel J. Renye was named in a third-degree count for criminal restraint, along with contempt of a final restraining order, fourth degree.
James W. Donnelly was indicted for absconding from parole, third degree.
William S. Wright was named in a four-count indictment for second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree attempted possession of a CDS - methamphetamine, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a utility knife, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.