COURT HOUSE - During the week of Sept. 7-13, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 481 calls for service, averaging 68 per day. During the week, a total of 6 adults were arrested for various offenses.

According to a release, the following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:

Monday, September 7, 2020:

Harassment - Georgia Avenue, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Threats - Route 9 North, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Tuesday, September 8, 2020:

Harassment - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - 3rd Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Cooks Beach Road, Dias Creek

Fire Call - Route 47 North, CMCH

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Criminal Mischief - Crest Haven Road, CMCH

Theft - Route 9 South, CMCH

Fraud - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Thursday, September 10, 2020:

Weapons Offense - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Fire Call - Route 9 North, CMCH

Fraud - Bucknell Avenue, Del Haven

Fraud - Ocean Drive, Grassy Sounds

Criminal Mischief - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Swainton Goshen Road, Swainton

Missing Person - Crest Haven Road, CMCH

Friday, September 11, 2020:

Theft - Hand Avenue, CMCH

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Terroristic Threats - West Main Street, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - Schoolhouse Lane, CMCH

Saturday, September 12, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Theft - Secluded Hollow Road, CMCH

DWI - Route 47 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Sunday, September 13, 2020:

Theft - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Shoplifting - Dollar General, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek

DWI - East Shellbay Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH 

Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report

Sept. 7-13, 2020

Herman R. Frame III, 19, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 7th by Sergeant Murphy and charged with Eluding Officer.

Ian A. Bosna, 19, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on September 7th by Sgt. Murphy and charged with Eluding Officer.

Elijah Y. Money, 25, from Bridgeton, NJ was arrested on September 10th by Cl Miller on Active Warrants.

Jonathan J. Duerr, 26, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 10th by Patrolman McInnis on an Active Warrant and charged with Resisting Arrest.

Melanie Norbury, 35, from Port Norris, NJ was arrested on September 12th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Judith M. Bernard, 56, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 13th by Patrolman Karge and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Eluding Officer and Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs.

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

