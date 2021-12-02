LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 804 calls, averaging a total of 115 calls per day. Police also made a total of 9 arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

11-1-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 5

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 8

Public Services – 59

Domestic Violence Incidents - 3

Burglary – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Criminal Mischief – E. Wilde Ave., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Route 9, Erma

Criminal Mischief – Vacation Rd., Villas

11-2-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 3

Public Services - 78

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

None

11-3-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 5

Public Services - 75

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Theft – Keyport Rd., North Cape May

Fraud – Cove Dr. North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Croydon Dr. & Elliott Rd., North Cape May

11-4-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 10

Public Services - 74

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Theft – Bayshore Rd., Fishing Creek

Simple Assault – Pacific Ave., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Ridgewood Ave., Villas

11-5-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 10

Public Services - 59

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

None

11-6-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 2

Public Services - 110

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Theft – Arbor Rd. & Elmwood Ave., Villas

Simple Assault – Holmes Ave., North Cape May

11-7-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 2

Public Services - 134

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Robbery – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

11-1-21

Jennifer M. Scott/42, Wildwood, NJ - Contempt of Court

11-2-21

James C. Vernon/52, Maple Gen, PA - Contempt of Court

11-3-21

Steve D. Morely/18, North Cape May, NJ - Theft

11-4-21

Dawan R. Hawkins/20, Cape May Court House, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Criminal Attempt, Tampering with Witness

11-6-21

Jesse A. Pentlicki/31, Villas, NJ - Theft

Frances D. Casey/54, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault, Contempt of Domestic Violence Order

Jay T. Calcott/58, Villas, NJ - Criminal Trespass

11-7-21

Amber M. Piccioni/33, Erma, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Contempt of Judicial Order

Amber M. Piccioni/33, Erma, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order

Tags

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments