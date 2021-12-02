The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 804 calls, averaging a total of 115 calls per day. Police also made a total of 9 arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
11-1-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 5
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 8
Public Services – 59
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
Burglary – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief – E. Wilde Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Route 9, Erma
Criminal Mischief – Vacation Rd., Villas
11-2-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 3
Public Services - 78
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
None
11-3-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 5
Public Services - 75
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Theft – Keyport Rd., North Cape May
Fraud – Cove Dr. North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Croydon Dr. & Elliott Rd., North Cape May
11-4-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 10
Public Services - 74
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – Bayshore Rd., Fishing Creek
Simple Assault – Pacific Ave., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Ridgewood Ave., Villas
11-5-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 10
Public Services - 59
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
None
11-6-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 2
Public Services - 110
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Theft – Arbor Rd. & Elmwood Ave., Villas
Simple Assault – Holmes Ave., North Cape May
11-7-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 2
Public Services - 134
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Robbery – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
11-1-21
Jennifer M. Scott/42, Wildwood, NJ - Contempt of Court
11-2-21
James C. Vernon/52, Maple Gen, PA - Contempt of Court
11-3-21
Steve D. Morely/18, North Cape May, NJ - Theft
11-4-21
Dawan R. Hawkins/20, Cape May Court House, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Criminal Attempt, Tampering with Witness
11-6-21
Jesse A. Pentlicki/31, Villas, NJ - Theft
Frances D. Casey/54, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault, Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
Jay T. Calcott/58, Villas, NJ - Criminal Trespass
11-7-21
Amber M. Piccioni/33, Erma, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Contempt of Judicial Order
Amber M. Piccioni/33, Erma, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order