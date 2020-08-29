LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 723 calls, averaging a total of 81 calls per day. Police also made a total of 15 arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date: 

8-1-20 
Non-Criminal Incidents -11
Fire Related Calls -3
Motor Vehicle Accidents -3
Traffic Enforcement -6
Public Services –34
Domestic Violence Incidents -3
Burglary – Higbees Beach, Cold Spring
DWI – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
 
8-2-20 
Non-Criminal Incidents -4
Fire Related Calls -4
Motor Vehicle Accidents -0
Traffic Enforcement -3
Public Services -25
Domestic Violence Incidents -2
Theft – Maryland Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – E. Delaware Pkwy., Villas
 
8-3-20 
Non-Criminal Incidents -1
Fire Related Calls -2
Motor Vehicle Accidents -1
Traffic Enforcement -5
Public Services -39
Domestic Violence Incidents -3
Theft – Portsmouth Rd., Cold Spring
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
 
8-4-20 
Non-Criminal Incidents -36
Fire Related Calls -7
Motor Vehicle Accidents -3
Traffic Enforcement -13
Public Services -49
Domestic Violence Incidents -1
Theft – E. Delaware Pkwy., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Star Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief - Maple Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Route 9, Erma
 
8-5-20 
Non-Criminal Incidents -3
Fire Related Calls -4
Motor Vehicle Accidents -3
Traffic Enforcement -11
Public Services -39
Domestic Violence Incidents -0
None
 
8-6-20 
Non-Criminal Incidents -6
Fire Related Calls -6
Motor Vehicle Accidents -1
Traffic Enforcement -8
Public Services -32
Domestic Violence Incidents -1
Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Fraud – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Narcotic Drug Laws – Texas Ave., Villas
 
8-7-20 
Non-Criminal Incidents -5
Fire Related Calls -4
Motor Vehicle Accidents -4
Traffic Enforcement -3
Public Services -28
Domestic Violence Incidents -2
Robbery – Langs Ave., Villas
Thefts – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May
DWI – Ocean Dr., Diamond Beach
 
8-8-20 
Non-Criminal Incidents -3
Fire Related Calls -0
Motor Vehicle Accidents -3
Traffic Enforcement -8
Public Services -46
Domestic Violence Incidents -0
Theft – Seashore Rd., Cold Spring
Theft – Bayshore Rd., Cape May
Narcotic Drug Laws – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
DWI – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
 
8-9-20 
Non-Criminal Incidents -4
Fire Related Calls -3
Motor Vehicle Accidents -0
Traffic Enforcement -3
Public Services -35
Domestic Violence Incidents -0
Criminal Mischief – Seashore Rd., Cold Spring

 

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

8-1-20

  • Robert J. Beatty Jr./51, Holland, PA - DWI, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test

8-2-20

  • Jonathan Torres/28, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault
  • Justin R. Rovira/39, Villas, NJ – Criminal Restraint, Simple Assault, False Imprisonment
  • Dennis Serra/39, North Cape May, NJ - Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose

 8-4-20

  • Nelson S. Ferguson/20, Ocala, FL - Fugitive from Justice, Eluding Law Enforcement, Obstruction, False Information to Law Enforcement
  • Jacob N. Eck/18, Villas, NJ – Endangering the Welfare of a Child, False Information to Law Enforcement, Cyber Harassment, Disclosure of Images of Another

 8-6-20

  • Ryan D. Maxwell/31, Wilmington, DE - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court
  • Howard B. Calverley/30, Villas, NJ – Obstruction, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Loitering to Use, Possess or Sell Drugs

 8-7-20

  • Christina L. Baals/50, Williamstown, NJ - DWI, Assault by Auto

 8-8-20

  • Brittany C. Scott/30, Cape May, NJ - Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief
  • Richard L. Crawford Jr./72, West Cape May, NJ - DWI

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments