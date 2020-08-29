VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 723 calls, averaging a total of 81 calls per day. Police also made a total of 15 arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
|8-1-20
|Non-Criminal Incidents -
|11
|Fire Related Calls -
|3
|Motor Vehicle Accidents -
|3
|Traffic Enforcement -
|6
|Public Services –
|34
|Domestic Violence Incidents -
|3
|Burglary – Higbees Beach, Cold Spring
DWI – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
|8-2-20
|Non-Criminal Incidents -
|4
|Fire Related Calls -
|4
|Motor Vehicle Accidents -
|0
|Traffic Enforcement -
|3
|Public Services -
|25
|Domestic Violence Incidents -
|2
|Theft – Maryland Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – E. Delaware Pkwy., Villas
|8-3-20
|Non-Criminal Incidents -
|1
|Fire Related Calls -
|2
|Motor Vehicle Accidents -
|1
|Traffic Enforcement -
|5
|Public Services -
|39
|Domestic Violence Incidents -
|3
|Theft – Portsmouth Rd., Cold Spring
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
|8-4-20
|Non-Criminal Incidents -
|36
|Fire Related Calls -
|7
|Motor Vehicle Accidents -
|3
|Traffic Enforcement -
|13
|Public Services -
|49
|Domestic Violence Incidents -
|1
|Theft – E. Delaware Pkwy., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Star Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief - Maple Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Route 9, Erma
|8-5-20
|Non-Criminal Incidents -
|3
|Fire Related Calls -
|4
|Motor Vehicle Accidents -
|3
|Traffic Enforcement -
|11
|Public Services -
|39
|Domestic Violence Incidents -
|0
|None
|8-6-20
|Non-Criminal Incidents -
|6
|Fire Related Calls -
|6
|Motor Vehicle Accidents -
|1
|Traffic Enforcement -
|8
|Public Services -
|32
|Domestic Violence Incidents -
|1
|Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Fraud – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Narcotic Drug Laws – Texas Ave., Villas
|8-7-20
|Non-Criminal Incidents -
|5
|Fire Related Calls -
|4
|Motor Vehicle Accidents -
|4
|Traffic Enforcement -
|3
|Public Services -
|28
|Domestic Violence Incidents -
|2
|Robbery – Langs Ave., Villas
Thefts – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May
DWI – Ocean Dr., Diamond Beach
|8-8-20
|Non-Criminal Incidents -
|3
|Fire Related Calls -
|0
|Motor Vehicle Accidents -
|3
|Traffic Enforcement -
|8
|Public Services -
|46
|Domestic Violence Incidents -
|0
|Theft – Seashore Rd., Cold Spring
Theft – Bayshore Rd., Cape May
Narcotic Drug Laws – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
DWI – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
|8-9-20
|Non-Criminal Incidents -
|4
|Fire Related Calls -
|3
|Motor Vehicle Accidents -
|0
|Traffic Enforcement -
|3
|Public Services -
|35
|Domestic Violence Incidents -
|0
|Criminal Mischief – Seashore Rd., Cold Spring
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
8-1-20
- Robert J. Beatty Jr./51, Holland, PA - DWI, Revocation for Refusal to Submit to Breath Test
8-2-20
- Jonathan Torres/28, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault
- Justin R. Rovira/39, Villas, NJ – Criminal Restraint, Simple Assault, False Imprisonment
- Dennis Serra/39, North Cape May, NJ - Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purpose
8-4-20
- Nelson S. Ferguson/20, Ocala, FL - Fugitive from Justice, Eluding Law Enforcement, Obstruction, False Information to Law Enforcement
- Jacob N. Eck/18, Villas, NJ – Endangering the Welfare of a Child, False Information to Law Enforcement, Cyber Harassment, Disclosure of Images of Another
8-6-20
- Ryan D. Maxwell/31, Wilmington, DE - Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court
- Howard B. Calverley/30, Villas, NJ – Obstruction, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Loitering to Use, Possess or Sell Drugs
8-7-20
- Christina L. Baals/50, Williamstown, NJ - DWI, Assault by Auto
8-8-20
- Brittany C. Scott/30, Cape May, NJ - Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief
- Richard L. Crawford Jr./72, West Cape May, NJ - DWI
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.