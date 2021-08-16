COURT HOUSE - During the month of June 2021, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 3,590 calls for service, averaging 513 per day.
According to a Middle Township Police Department release, during the week a total of 46 adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the month:
Tuesday, June 1, 2021:
Fire Call - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Burleigh
Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Shunpike Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Crest Haven Road, CMCH
Theft - North Main Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Dias Creek Road, CMCH
Wednesday, June 2, 2021:
DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH
Missing Person - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Assault - Cochran Street, Whitesboro
Burglary - Route 47 North, CMCH
Threats - Eldredge Avenue, Del Haven
Theft - Route 47 North, CMCH
Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Thursday, June 3, 2021:
Missing Person - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Missing Person - Dory Drive, CMCH
DWI - West Atlantic Avenue, CMCH
Harassment - Georgia Avenue, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Criminal Mischief - Georgia Avenue, Burleigh
Trespassing - Kimbles Beach Road, CMCH
Harassment - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Theft - Route 47 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Shunpike Road, Burleigh
Friday, June 4, 2021:
Shoplifting - Lowes, Rio Grande
Criminal Mischief - Sycamore Drive, Rio Grande
Threats - East Pacific Avenue, CMCH
Weapons Offense - Route 9 North, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Linda Lane, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
DWI - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Saturday, June 5, 2021:
Threats - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Dias Creek Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Trespassing - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Shoplifting - Lowes, Rio Grande
Sunday, June 6, 2021:
Theft - Magnolia Drive, CMCH
Monday, June 7, 2021:
Theft - Siegtown Road, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande
Aggravated Assault - Chestnut Avenue, Burleigh
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Aggravated Assault - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Missing Person - Sumner Street, Whitesboro
Fire Call - Susan Lane, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Tuesday, June 8, 2021:
DWI - Garden State Parkway, CMCH
Shoplifting - Lowes, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Orbit Drive, CMCH
Trespassing - North 14th Street, Del Haven
Fire Call - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Harassment - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Cochran Street, Whitesboro
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Garden State Parkway, CMCH
Wednesday, June 9, 2021:
Fraud - Davis Road, Rio Grande
Trespassing - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Criminal Mischief - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Thursday, June 10, 2021:
DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Threats - East Pacific Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 9 North, Swainton
Harassment - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH
Friday, June 11, 2021:
DWI - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Criminal Mischief - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
DWI - North Main Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Missing Person - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Saturday, June 12, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton
Burglary - Shunpike Road, CMCH
DWI - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Sunday, June 13, 2021:
DWI - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton
DWI - Burleigh Avenue, Green Creek
DWI - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Monday, June 14, 2021:
DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fraud - Colonial Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Tuesday, June 15, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Aggravated Assault - Goshen Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - 3rd Avenue, CMCH
Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - South Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande
Wednesday, June 16, 2021:
Missing Person - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Fire Call - Avocado Road, Swainton
Harassment - Gibbs Street, Whitesboro
Criminal Mischief - East Main Street, Whitesboro
Criminal Mischief - South Boyd Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Cedar Drive, Swainton
Trespassing - Burleigh Avenue, Green Creek
Harassment - Burleigh Avenue, Green Creek
Burglary - Georgia Avenue, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Hoppys Lane, CMCH
Thursday, June 17, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Dias Creek Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - East Atlantic Avenue, CMCH
Harassment - Goshen Road, CMCH
Harassment - West Main Street, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - West Main Street, Whitesboro
Threats - West Main Street, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Friday, June 18, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Burleigh
Saturday, June 19, 2021:
DWI - Shunpike Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Burleigh Avenue, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, Dias Creek
DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Sunday, June 20, 2021:
DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
DWI - Stagecoach Road, CMCH
DWI - Goshen Road, CMCH
Trespassing - Oyster Road, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, CMCH
Fire Call - Shunpike Road, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton
Monday, June 21, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Bennett Road, CMCH
Theft - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - Dias Creek Road, CMCH
Harassment - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Tuesday, June 22, 2021:
DWI - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Golf Club Road, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - North 5th Street, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Poplar Avenue, Edgewood
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, CMCH
Wednesday, June 23, 2021:
Harassment - Dory Drive, CMCH
Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Criminal Mischief - Mimosa Drive, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Theft - Goshen Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH
Theft - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Missing Person - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Thursday, June 24, 2021:
Theft - Swainton Goshen Road, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
DWI - Route 47 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Friday, June 25, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Aggravated Assault - Route 9 South, CMCH
Harassment - Bay Acres Drive, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Rio Grande Avenue, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Saturday, June 26, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Theft - Route 9 South, Burleigh
Theft - Route 9 South, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Maryland Avenue, Rio Grande
Threats - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Harassment - Goshen Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Edgewood
Sunday, June 27, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash -Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Aggravated Assault - Fulling Mill Road, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash -Route 9 South, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - South 15th Street, Del Haven
Monday, June 28, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Golf Club Road, Burleigh
Tuesday, June 29, 2021:
Theft - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Burglary - Indian Trail Road, Burleigh
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Philly Soft Pretzel Factory, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Shoplifting - ACME, CMCH
Fraud - Sand Castle Drive, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Satt Boulevard, Rio Grande
Criminal Mischief - Rio Grande Avenue, Rio Grande
Trespassing - East Secluded Lane, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Terroristic Threats - Shunpike Road, Rio Grande
Wednesday, June 30, 2021:
Fire Call - Grande Boulevard, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Winding Way, CMCH
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH
Trespassing - Burleigh Avenue, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Enterprise Drive, Burleigh
Criminal Mischief - North Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Missing Person - Crest Haven Road, CMCH
Middle Township Police Department Arrest Report June 2021
Hunter Coombs, 21, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on June 1st by Patrolman Russ and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
Duane Sheeks, 57, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on June 2nd by Officer Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Christopher J. Starynski, 43, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on June 2nd by Patrolman Ritterhoff on and Active Warrant and charged with Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
David C. Fessler, 40, from Villas, NJ was arrested on June 2nd by Patrolman Musick and charged with Escape.
Jorge L. Aviles-Morales, 32, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on June 3rd by Patrolman Jones and charged with Aggravated Assault.
Kelly L. Underwood, 39, from Villas, NJ was arrested on June 3rd by Patrolman Quaranta on an Active Warrant and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
David F. Ginyard, 59, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on June 3rd by Patrolman Urquhart and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Miasia Jordan, 36, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on June 4th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Harley P. Pierce III, 39, from York, PA was arrested on June 5th by Patrolman Matthews on an Active Warrant and charged with Fugitive from Justice.
Joan Bozarth, 46, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on June 6th by Officer Cuomo on an Active Warrant and charged with Fugitive from Justice and Hindering Apprehension of Oneself.
Joseph M. Breen, 69, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on June 7th by Detective Sweitzer and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Justin L. Reyes, 25, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on June 7th by Officer Schrader on an Active Warrant.
James E. Redman, 28, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on June 8th by Patrolman Jones and charged with Theft.
Jesse Hartman, 41, from Gettysburg, PA was arrested on June 8th by Patrolman Stiefel and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Mike A. Hewitt, 40, from Villas, NJ was arrested on June 8th by Patrolman Delgado and charged with Defiant Trespassing, Obstruction and Resisting Arrest.
Barbara Nixon, 56, from Hudson, FL, was arrested on June 8th by Patrolman Stiefel and charged with Unlicensed Entry of Structures.
Johnathan R. Redden, 32, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on June 8th by Patrolman Smith and charged with Shoplifting.
Nicholas R. Beamon, 40, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on June 10th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Andrew I. Harris, 38, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on June 10th by Patrolman Martindale on an Active Warrant.
Frank Myers, 21, from Monroeville, NJ was arrested on June 11th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Carl J. Zeiger, 25, from Telford, PA was arrested on June 11th by Patrolman Urquhart and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Owen H. Shelton, 35, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on June 11th by Patrolman Urquhart and charged with Shoplifting.
Adalberto Morals, 35, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on June 12th by Patrolman Delgado and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Casey Tobolewski, 22, from Flemington, NJ was arrested on June 13th by Patrolman Jones and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Nicole M. Labenz, 29, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on June 13th by Patrolman Ritterhoff and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Hannah L. Loper, 32, from Villas, NJ was arrested on June 13th by Patrolman Musick and charged with Eluding Officer and Driving While Intoxicated.
Arturio N. Fleuristal, 26, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on June 14th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Distributing Marijuana, Possession of CDS, Manufacturing, Distributing or Dispensing CDS, and Distributing CDS within 500 Feet of Public Housing or Park.
Ryan J. Bergman, 38, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on June 14th by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Shoplifting and Conspiracy.
Jaheim McCutcheon, 20, from Atlantic City, NJ was arrested on June 15th by Patrolman Rocca and charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Oneself and Possession of CDS.
Karen M. Checket, 51, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on June 19th by Patrolman Rocca and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Rafael Rodriguez-Cruz, 32, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on June 19th by Corporal Norton and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Albert B. Johnson, 60, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on June 20th by Officer Jones and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Ryan J. Connelly, 31, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on June 20th by Patrolman Baczek and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Antwanett M. Flanders, 29, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on June 20th by Officer Jones and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Joseph A. Palm, 41, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on June 20th by Officer Cuomo on Active Warrants.
Noreen M. Cicero, 49, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on June 21st by Patrolman Urquhart and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Thomas F. Feraco, 26, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on June 22nd by Patrolman Musick and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Kristdiel Aletriz, 19, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on June 22nd by Patrolman Ritterhoff on Active Warrants.
Vincent C. Oglesby, 27, from Woodbine, NJ was arrested on June 24th by Corporal Pastore on Active Warrants and charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Another.
Jeanette J. Donnelly, 57, from Sebastian, FL was arrested on June 24th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Driving While Intoxicated
Pedro Plasencia, 30, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on June 25th by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Shoplifting and Conspiracy.
Tiyanna C. Gant, 33, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on June 25th by Patrolman Smith and charged with Simple Assault, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault on First Aid and Attempt to Cause Serious Bodily Injury.
Thomas Carmonas, 40, from Atlantic City, NJ was arrested on June 27th by Patrolman Vendetta on an Active Warrant.
John Butler, 44, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on June 27th by Patrolman Smith and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Vincent A. Bove, 29, from Villas, NJ was arrested on June 27th by Patrolman Vendetta and charged with Shoplifting, Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Michael J. Giannini, 39, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on June 29th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Terroristic Threats.