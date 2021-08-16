MTPD Logo

COURT HOUSE - During the month of June 2021, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 3,590 calls for service, averaging 513 per day. 

According to a Middle Township Police Department release, during the week a total of 46 adults were arrested for various offenses.

The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the month:

Tuesday, June 1, 2021:

Fire Call - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Burleigh

Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Shunpike Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Crest Haven Road, CMCH

Theft - North Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Dias Creek Road, CMCH

Wednesday, June 2, 2021:

DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH

Missing Person - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Assault - Cochran Street, Whitesboro

Burglary - Route 47 North, CMCH

Threats - Eldredge Avenue, Del Haven

Theft - Route 47 North, CMCH

Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Thursday, June 3, 2021:

Missing Person - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Missing Person - Dory Drive, CMCH

DWI - West Atlantic Avenue, CMCH

Harassment - Georgia Avenue, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Criminal Mischief - Georgia Avenue, Burleigh

Trespassing - Kimbles Beach Road, CMCH

Harassment - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Theft - Route 47 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Shunpike Road, Burleigh

Friday, June 4, 2021:

Shoplifting - Lowes, Rio Grande

Criminal Mischief - Sycamore Drive, Rio Grande

Threats - East Pacific Avenue, CMCH

Weapons Offense - Route 9 North, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Linda Lane, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

DWI - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Saturday, June 5, 2021:

Threats - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Dias Creek Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Trespassing - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Shoplifting - Lowes, Rio Grande

Sunday, June 6, 2021:

Theft - Magnolia Drive, CMCH

Monday, June 7, 2021:

Theft - Siegtown Road, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande

Aggravated Assault - Chestnut Avenue, Burleigh

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande

Aggravated Assault - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Missing Person - Sumner Street, Whitesboro

Fire Call - Susan Lane, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Tuesday, June 8, 2021:

DWI - Garden State Parkway, CMCH

Shoplifting - Lowes, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Orbit Drive, CMCH

Trespassing - North 14th Street, Del Haven

Fire Call - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Harassment - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Cochran Street, Whitesboro

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Garden State Parkway, CMCH

Wednesday, June 9, 2021:

Fraud - Davis Road, Rio Grande

Trespassing - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Criminal Mischief - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Thursday, June 10, 2021:

DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Threats - East Pacific Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 9 North, Swainton

Harassment - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH

Friday, June 11, 2021:

DWI - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Criminal Mischief - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

DWI - North Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Missing Person - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Saturday, June 12, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton

Burglary - Shunpike Road, CMCH

DWI - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Sunday, June 13, 2021:

DWI - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton

DWI - Burleigh Avenue, Green Creek

DWI - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Monday, June 14, 2021:

DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fraud - Colonial Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Tuesday, June 15, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Aggravated Assault - Goshen Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - 3rd Avenue, CMCH

Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - South Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande

Wednesday, June 16, 2021:

Missing Person - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Fire Call - Avocado Road, Swainton

Harassment - Gibbs Street, Whitesboro

Criminal Mischief - East Main Street, Whitesboro

Criminal Mischief - South Boyd Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Cedar Drive, Swainton

Trespassing - Burleigh Avenue, Green Creek

Harassment - Burleigh Avenue, Green Creek

Burglary - Georgia Avenue, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Hoppys Lane, CMCH

Thursday, June 17, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Dias Creek Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - East Atlantic Avenue, CMCH

Harassment - Goshen Road, CMCH

Harassment - West Main Street, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - West Main Street, Whitesboro

Threats - West Main Street, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Friday, June 18, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Burleigh

Saturday, June 19, 2021:

DWI - Shunpike Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Burleigh Avenue, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, Dias Creek

DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Sunday, June 20, 2021:

DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

DWI - Stagecoach Road, CMCH

DWI - Goshen Road, CMCH

Trespassing - Oyster Road, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, CMCH

Fire Call - Shunpike Road, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton

Monday, June 21, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Bennett Road, CMCH

Theft - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - Dias Creek Road, CMCH

Harassment - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Tuesday, June 22, 2021:

DWI - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Golf Club Road, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - North 5th Street, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Poplar Avenue, Edgewood

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, CMCH

Wednesday, June 23, 2021:

Harassment - Dory Drive, CMCH

Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Criminal Mischief - Mimosa Drive, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Theft - Goshen Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH

Theft - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Missing Person - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Thursday, June 24, 2021:

Theft - Swainton Goshen Road, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

DWI - Route 47 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Friday, June 25, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Aggravated Assault - Route 9 South, CMCH

Harassment - Bay Acres Drive, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Rio Grande Avenue, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Saturday, June 26, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Theft - Route 9 South, Burleigh

Theft - Route 9 South, Burleigh   

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Maryland Avenue, Rio Grande

Threats - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Harassment - Goshen Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Edgewood

Sunday, June 27, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash -Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Aggravated Assault - Fulling Mill Road, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash -Route 9 South, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - South 15th Street, Del Haven

Monday, June 28, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Golf Club Road, Burleigh

Tuesday, June 29, 2021:

Theft - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Burglary - Indian Trail Road, Burleigh

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Philly Soft Pretzel Factory, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Shoplifting - ACME, CMCH

Fraud - Sand Castle Drive, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Satt Boulevard, Rio Grande

Criminal Mischief - Rio Grande Avenue, Rio Grande

Trespassing - East Secluded Lane, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Terroristic Threats - Shunpike Road, Rio Grande

Wednesday, June 30, 2021:

Fire Call - Grande Boulevard, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Winding Way, CMCH

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH

Trespassing - Burleigh Avenue, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Enterprise Drive, Burleigh

Criminal Mischief - North Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Missing Person - Crest Haven Road, CMCH

Middle Township Police Department Arrest Report June 2021

Hunter Coombs, 21, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on June 1st by Patrolman Russ and charged with Defiant Trespassing.

Duane Sheeks, 57, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on June 2nd by Officer Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Christopher J. Starynski, 43, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on June 2nd by Patrolman Ritterhoff on and Active Warrant and charged with Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.

David C. Fessler, 40, from Villas, NJ was arrested on June 2nd by Patrolman Musick and charged with Escape.

Jorge L. Aviles-Morales, 32, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on June 3rd by Patrolman Jones and charged with Aggravated Assault.

Kelly L. Underwood, 39, from Villas, NJ was arrested on June 3rd by Patrolman Quaranta on an Active Warrant and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

David F. Ginyard, 59, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on June 3rd by Patrolman Urquhart and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Miasia Jordan, 36, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on June 4th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Harley P. Pierce III, 39, from York, PA was arrested on June 5th by Patrolman Matthews on an Active Warrant and charged with Fugitive from Justice.

Joan Bozarth, 46, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on June 6th by Officer Cuomo on an Active Warrant and charged with Fugitive from Justice and Hindering Apprehension of Oneself.

Joseph M. Breen, 69, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on June 7th by Detective Sweitzer and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Justin L. Reyes, 25, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on June 7th by Officer Schrader on an Active Warrant.

James E. Redman, 28, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on June 8th by Patrolman Jones and charged with Theft.

Jesse Hartman, 41, from Gettysburg, PA was arrested on June 8th by Patrolman Stiefel and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Mike A. Hewitt, 40, from Villas, NJ was arrested on June 8th by Patrolman Delgado and charged with Defiant Trespassing, Obstruction and Resisting Arrest.

Barbara Nixon, 56, from Hudson, FL, was arrested on June 8th by Patrolman Stiefel and charged with Unlicensed Entry of Structures.

Johnathan R. Redden, 32, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on June 8th by Patrolman Smith and charged with Shoplifting.

Nicholas R. Beamon, 40, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on June 10th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Andrew I. Harris, 38, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on June 10th by Patrolman Martindale on an Active Warrant.

Frank Myers, 21, from Monroeville, NJ was arrested on June 11th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Carl J. Zeiger, 25, from Telford, PA was arrested on June 11th by Patrolman Urquhart and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Owen H. Shelton, 35, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on June 11th by Patrolman Urquhart and charged with Shoplifting.

Adalberto Morals, 35, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on June 12th by Patrolman Delgado and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Casey Tobolewski, 22, from Flemington, NJ was arrested on June 13th by Patrolman Jones and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Nicole M. Labenz, 29, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on June 13th by Patrolman Ritterhoff and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Hannah L. Loper, 32, from Villas, NJ was arrested on June 13th by Patrolman Musick and charged with Eluding Officer and Driving While Intoxicated.

Arturio N. Fleuristal, 26, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on June 14th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Distributing Marijuana, Possession of CDS, Manufacturing, Distributing or Dispensing CDS, and Distributing CDS within 500 Feet of Public Housing or Park.

Ryan J. Bergman, 38, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on June 14th by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Shoplifting and Conspiracy.

Jaheim McCutcheon, 20, from Atlantic City, NJ was arrested on June 15th by Patrolman Rocca and charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Oneself and Possession of CDS.

Karen M. Checket, 51, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on June 19th by Patrolman Rocca and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Rafael Rodriguez-Cruz, 32, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on June 19th by Corporal Norton and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Albert B. Johnson, 60, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on June 20th by Officer Jones and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Ryan J. Connelly, 31, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on June 20th by Patrolman Baczek and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Antwanett M. Flanders, 29, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on June 20th by Officer Jones and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Joseph A. Palm, 41, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on June 20th by Officer Cuomo on Active Warrants.

Noreen M. Cicero, 49, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on June 21st by Patrolman Urquhart and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Thomas F. Feraco, 26, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on June 22nd by Patrolman Musick and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Kristdiel Aletriz, 19, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on June 22nd by Patrolman Ritterhoff on Active Warrants.

Vincent C. Oglesby, 27, from Woodbine, NJ was arrested on June 24th by Corporal Pastore on Active Warrants and charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Another.

Jeanette J. Donnelly, 57, from Sebastian, FL was arrested on June 24th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Driving While Intoxicated

Pedro Plasencia, 30, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on June 25th by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Shoplifting and Conspiracy.

Tiyanna C. Gant, 33, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on June 25th by Patrolman Smith and charged with Simple Assault, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault on First Aid and Attempt to Cause Serious Bodily Injury. 

Thomas Carmonas, 40, from Atlantic City, NJ was arrested on June 27th by Patrolman Vendetta on an Active Warrant.

John Butler, 44, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on June 27th by Patrolman Smith and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Vincent A. Bove, 29, from Villas, NJ was arrested on June 27th by Patrolman Vendetta and charged with Shoplifting, Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Michael J. Giannini, 39, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on June 29th by Officer Cuomo and charged with Terroristic Threats.

