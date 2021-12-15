wcpd logo 2019 USE THIS

Total Calls For Service

1537

Calls for service requiring multiple

officers.

 

664

CRIMINAL

INVESTIGATIONS

 

249

ASSAULTS

1

BURGLARIES

0

DISTURBANCES

15

DOMESTIC DISPUTES

1

NARCOTICS

0

THEFTS

2

SUSPICIOUS

PERSONS/VEHICLES

 

31

SERVICE CALLS

228

ALARMS

13

CITIZEN ASSISTS

23

FIRES

4

MEDICAL ASSISTS

29

SCHOOL RELATED

ACTIVITIES

 

75

UTLTILTY COMPLAINTS

2

TRAFFIC:

323

MOTOR VEHICLE STOPS

152

TRAFFIC SUMMONS ISSUED

 

32

PARKING SUMMONS ISSUED

 

6

WARNINGS

114

DWI

1

ACCIDENTS

1

TRAFFIC

ENFORCEMENT/RADAR

 

121

ADMINISTRATIVE CALLS

 

250

PROPERTY CHECKS

487

Arrest Report:

 

Adult Female/31

 

Warrant

 

Juvenile Male/17

 

Terroristc Threats

 

Simple Assault

 

Criminal Mischief

Adult Female/20

Warrant

Adult Male/24

DWI

Adult Male/52

Warrant

Adult Female/23

Warrant

 

Adult Male/49

 

Warrant

Juvenile Male/15

Invasion of Privacy

Adult Female/33

Stalking

