VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 995 calls, averaging a total of 143 calls per day.

According to a Lower Township Police Department release, police also made a total of 11 arrests during this period. 

Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

7-19-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 8

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 26

Public Services – 101

Domestic Violence Incidents - 5

Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas

7-20-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 17

Public Services - 82

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Theft – Roslyn Ave., North Cape May

Fraud – Oak Ave., Villas

7-21-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 15

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3

Traffic Enforcement - 16

Public Services - 83

Domestic Violence Incidents - 3

Theft – Channel Dr., Shawcrest

Theft – Orchard Dr., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Schellengers Landing Rd., Cold Spring

7-22-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 21

Public Services - 103

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Burglary – Canterbury Way, Cold Spring

Theft – Seashore Rd., Cold Spring

Fraud – Birch Rd., Villas

Criminal Mischief – W. Rio Grande Ave., Shawcrest

7-23-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 8

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 13

Public Services - 107

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Burglary – Bay Dr., Villas

Criminal Mischief – Bennett Rd., Shawcrest

7-24-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 18

Public Services - 84

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

None

7-25-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 21

Public Services - 56

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Theft – Bayshore Rd., Cape May

Theft – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – New England Rd., Cold Spring

Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Miami Ave., Villas  

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

7-19-21

  • Katya G. Simonsen/20, Cape May, NJ – Burglary, Conspiracy, False Information to Police Officials                          

7-20-21

  • Tana L. Hadar/64, Erma, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia
  • John H. Leszczynski/41, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court
  • Richard D. Irons/39, Villas, NJ - Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Driving After License Suspended/Revoked 

7-21-21

  • Matthew B. Steere/67, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault 

7-22-21

  • Jaheim H. McCutcheon/20, Atlantic City, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order 

7-23-21

  • Sherre E. Lucci/41, Villas, NJ – Criminal Mischief 

7-24-21

  • Nicole E. Johnson/42, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Defiant Trespass

The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

