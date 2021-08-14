VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 995 calls, averaging a total of 143 calls per day.
According to a Lower Township Police Department release, police also made a total of 11 arrests during this period.
Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
7-19-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 8
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 26
Public Services – 101
Domestic Violence Incidents - 5
Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas
7-20-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 17
Public Services - 82
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Theft – Roslyn Ave., North Cape May
Fraud – Oak Ave., Villas
7-21-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 15
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 16
Public Services - 83
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
Theft – Channel Dr., Shawcrest
Theft – Orchard Dr., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Schellengers Landing Rd., Cold Spring
7-22-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 21
Public Services - 103
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Burglary – Canterbury Way, Cold Spring
Theft – Seashore Rd., Cold Spring
Fraud – Birch Rd., Villas
Criminal Mischief – W. Rio Grande Ave., Shawcrest
7-23-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 8
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 13
Public Services - 107
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Burglary – Bay Dr., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Bennett Rd., Shawcrest
7-24-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 18
Public Services - 84
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
None
7-25-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 21
Public Services - 56
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – Bayshore Rd., Cape May
Theft – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – New England Rd., Cold Spring
Narcotic Drug Laws – E. Miami Ave., Villas
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
7-19-21
- Katya G. Simonsen/20, Cape May, NJ – Burglary, Conspiracy, False Information to Police Officials
7-20-21
- Tana L. Hadar/64, Erma, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia
- John H. Leszczynski/41, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court
- Richard D. Irons/39, Villas, NJ - Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Driving After License Suspended/Revoked
7-21-21
- Matthew B. Steere/67, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault
7-22-21
- Jaheim H. McCutcheon/20, Atlantic City, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
7-23-21
- Sherre E. Lucci/41, Villas, NJ – Criminal Mischief
7-24-21
- Nicole E. Johnson/42, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Defiant Trespass
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.