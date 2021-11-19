SICPD Logo

Sea Isle City Police Department released their activity report for the month of October. They made one arrest during the month. Here is a complete activity report: 

Investigations Conducted: 48

Adult Arrests (Criminal & Disorderly Persons):  1

Juvenile Arrests:   0

Controlled Dangerous Substance Arrest:  0

DWI Arrests:  0

Motor Vehicle Summons Issued:

            Moving Violations:   20

            Parking Violations:  1

Ordinance Violations:  0

Motor Vehicle Stops: 46

MV Accidents/Hit & Run:    4

911 Calls/Hang Ups:           30        

Public Service Calls:   (please see call types below)    1,484

Aggressive Driver: 1

Alarm:  27

Animal Incident: 3

Assault:          0

Assist Other Agency:  3

Burglary:  0

Check Well Being:  2

Civil Dispute:  1

Community Policing:  4

Crowd Control:  0

Disabled Motor Vehicle:  0

Disturbances:           2

Escort/Relay:   1

Fight:  1

Fire Call: 8                             

Fraud:  2

Gas Leak: 5

Juvenile Calls:  0

Lift Assist:  4

Medical Calls:  28

Noise Complaint:  6

Parking Complaint:  4

Prisoner Transport:  0

Property Check:       492

Property Damage (Non-Criminal):  0

Property Matters:  14

Property Recovered:  0

Public Assist: 0

School Bus Escort:  34

Special Detail:          37

Suspicious Person:  3

Suspicious Vehicle: 3

Theft: 2

Traffic Detail: 23

TRO/FRO and Domestic Violence:  0

Weapons/Unlawful Purpose:  0

Wire Down:  6

