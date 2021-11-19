Sea Isle City Police Department released their activity report for the month of October. They made one arrest during the month. Here is a complete activity report:
Investigations Conducted: 48
Adult Arrests (Criminal & Disorderly Persons): 1
Juvenile Arrests: 0
Controlled Dangerous Substance Arrest: 0
DWI Arrests: 0
Motor Vehicle Summons Issued:
Moving Violations: 20
Parking Violations: 1
Ordinance Violations: 0
Motor Vehicle Stops: 46
MV Accidents/Hit & Run: 4
911 Calls/Hang Ups: 30
Public Service Calls: (please see call types below) 1,484
Aggressive Driver: 1
Alarm: 27
Animal Incident: 3
Assault: 0
Assist Other Agency: 3
Burglary: 0
Check Well Being: 2
Civil Dispute: 1
Community Policing: 4
Crowd Control: 0
Disabled Motor Vehicle: 0
Disturbances: 2
Escort/Relay: 1
Fight: 1
Fire Call: 8
Fraud: 2
Gas Leak: 5
Juvenile Calls: 0
Lift Assist: 4
Medical Calls: 28
Noise Complaint: 6
Parking Complaint: 4
Prisoner Transport: 0
Property Check: 492
Property Damage (Non-Criminal): 0
Property Matters: 14
Property Recovered: 0
Public Assist: 0
School Bus Escort: 34
Special Detail: 37
Suspicious Person: 3
Suspicious Vehicle: 3
Theft: 2
Traffic Detail: 23
TRO/FRO and Domestic Violence: 0
Weapons/Unlawful Purpose: 0
Wire Down: 6