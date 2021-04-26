SEA ISLE CITY - The Sea Isle City Police Department released its February 2021 statistics:
Investigations Conducted: 45
Adult Arrests (Criminal & Disorderly Persons): 3
Juvenile Arrests: 0
Controlled Dangerous Substance Arrest: 1
DWI Arrests: 0
Motor Vehicle Summons Issued:
Moving Violations: 18
Parking Violations: 0
Ordinance Violations: 0
Motor Vehicle Stops: 89
MV Accidents/Hit & Run: 1
911 Calls/Hang Ups: 26
Public Service Calls: (please see call types below) 1,507
- Aggressive Driver: 0
- Alarm: 23
- Animal Incident: 7
- Assault: 0
- Assist Other Agency: 4
- Burglary: 0
- Check Well Being: 8
- Civil Dispute: 0
- Community Policing: 9
- Crowd Control: 0
- Disabled Motor Vehicle: 0
- Disturbances: 1
- Escort/Relay: 6
- Fight: 0
- Fire Call: 12
- Fraud: 1
- Gas Leak: 4
- Juvenile Calls: 3
- Lift Assist: 1
- Medical Calls: 20
- Noise Complaint: 5
- Parking Detail: 2
- Prisoner Transport: 0
- Property Check: 509
- Property Damage (Non-Criminal): 0
- Property Matters: 8
- Property Recovered: 0
- Public Assist: 0
- School Bus Escort: 47
- Special Detail: 30
- Suspicious Person: 3
- Suspicious Vehicle: 1
- Theft: 0
- Traffic Detail: 26
- TRO/FRO and Domestic Violence: 1
- Weapons/Unlawful Purpose: 0
- Wire Down: 5