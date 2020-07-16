NORTH WILDWOOD - North Wildwood Police Sgt. Justin Robinson was on patrol, in the area of the 400 block of East 24th Avenue, when he heard someone yelling for help July 16, at approximately 3:37 a.m.
According to a release, the victim told Sgt. Robinson he was just robbed by three men for cash, after being threatened with a baseball bat. Officers searched the area for the subjects.
Minutes later, Officer Jerald Garriott located the three suspects on the 400 block of East Poplar Avenue, in Wildwood, and Officer Amanda Hegarty recovered the baseball bat that was used in the robbery.
The first suspect, Jonathan Santiago, 18, of Freehold, was arrested and charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, aggravated assault, employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Santiago was transported to the Cape May County Correctional Center on a warrant for these charges.
The second and third suspects, a 17-year-old juvenile residing in Villas, and a 17-year-old juvenile residing in Wildwood, were arrested and charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Both juveniles were transported to a juvenile detention facility as a result of these charges.
It should be noted that all persons arrested and charged are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.