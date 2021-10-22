WILDWOOD CREST - The Wildwood Crest Police Department issued its August 2021 activity and arrest report, which can be viewed here.
Wildwood Crest Police Department Activity, Arrest Summary for September 2021
- Press Release
-
-
- Comments
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Public’s Help Requested in Search for Missing 70-year-old
- Ayne Zaberer, Wife of Local Restaurateur Legend, Dies
- Crash with Injuries Halts Traffic on Portion of Route 47
- Tonio’s Pizzeria and Seafood Shack Closing
- Court House Man Charged for Woman’s Drug-induced Death
- Cape May Police Search for Suspected Bicycle Thieves
- State Deals Blow to Middle’s Medical Marijuana Plans
- 3 Residents Die from Covid; County Continues Holding Vaccination Clinics
- Police Arrest 4 Cape May Restaurant Workers After ‘Wagon Wheel Scam’ Probe
- Motorist Charged with DUI After Route 47 Crash
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood Crest /Wildwood - It seems a shame that some newly paved roads have to be dug up for the gas company. We should be able to talk to each other so that could be coordinated between the parties. Why dig up a newly paved...
- West Wildwood - The residence that own dogs in West Wildwood : it would be nice if you kept them quiet while they’re outside .People come down to relax and not to hear annoying barking dogs ,just rude.
- Wildwood - Why does the chief of police make over 200,000 a year ? That is absolutely ridiculous.
- Villas - When businesses put political signs on their property, particularly certain ones, I would not use their business. I do not want to know who you vote for and if you agree with that person who is...
- Wildwood - Went right to Google after seeing the police salaries. The head of the Philadelphia PD makes about $280K and she oversees 6,300 officers. Yet the powers that be think our chief is worth $219K for...