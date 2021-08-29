LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 836 calls, averaging a total of 120 calls per day.

According to a release, police also made a total of seven arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

8-2-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 19

Public Services – 79

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Fraud – Beverly Rd., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Atlantic Ave., Diamond Beach

8-3-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 10

Public Services - 54

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Motor Vehicle Theft – Old Mill Dr., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Fulling Mill Rd., Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws – Utah Ave., Villas

DWI – W. Greenwood Ave., Villas

8-4-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 19

Public Services - 123

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Theft – Ocean Dr., Diamond Beach

Criminal Mischief – Atlantic Ave., Diamond Beach

Narcotic Drug Laws – Texas Ave., Villas

8-5-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 1

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3

Traffic Enforcement - 36

Public Services - 72

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Motor Vehicle Theft – Avalon Rd., North Cape May

Simple Assault – Route 9, Erma

Fraud – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

Fraud - 2nd Ave., Villas

8-6-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 8

Fire Related Calls - 4

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3

Traffic Enforcement - 12

Public Services - 34

Domestic Violence Incidents - 3

None

8-7-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 1

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 12

Public Services - 71

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

8-8-21  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 8

Public Services - 101

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Theft – E. Atlantic Ave., Villas

Weekly Adult Arrest Report

8-3-21

  • Amber M. Piccioni/33, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Judicial Order
  • Amanda M. Murray/30, Villas, NJ - DWI, Possession of CDS, Possession/Distributions of Hypodermic Syringe, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Driving Without a License, Exam, etc. 

8-4-21

  • Christopher J. Staryski/43, Rio Grande, NJ - Contempt of Court

8-5-21

  • Edwin M. Bravo-Goycochea/51, Cape May Court House, NJ - Theft 

8-6-21

  • Nicole E. Johnson/42, North Cape May, NJ - Harassment 

8-7-21

  • Eric D. Fletcher/28, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Contempt of Judicial Order 

8-8-21

  • Justin L. Hickman/33, North Cape May, NJ - Simple Assault

The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

