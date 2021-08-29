VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 836 calls, averaging a total of 120 calls per day.
According to a release, police also made a total of seven arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
8-2-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 19
Public Services – 79
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Fraud – Beverly Rd., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Atlantic Ave., Diamond Beach
8-3-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 10
Public Services - 54
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Motor Vehicle Theft – Old Mill Dr., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Fulling Mill Rd., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws – Utah Ave., Villas
DWI – W. Greenwood Ave., Villas
8-4-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 19
Public Services - 123
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – Ocean Dr., Diamond Beach
Criminal Mischief – Atlantic Ave., Diamond Beach
Narcotic Drug Laws – Texas Ave., Villas
8-5-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 36
Public Services - 72
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Motor Vehicle Theft – Avalon Rd., North Cape May
Simple Assault – Route 9, Erma
Fraud – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Fraud - 2nd Ave., Villas
8-6-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 8
Fire Related Calls - 4
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 12
Public Services - 34
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
None
8-7-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 12
Public Services - 71
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
8-8-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 8
Public Services - 101
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – E. Atlantic Ave., Villas
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
8-3-21
- Amber M. Piccioni/33, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Judicial Order
- Amanda M. Murray/30, Villas, NJ - DWI, Possession of CDS, Possession/Distributions of Hypodermic Syringe, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Driving Without a License, Exam, etc.
8-4-21
- Christopher J. Staryski/43, Rio Grande, NJ - Contempt of Court
8-5-21
- Edwin M. Bravo-Goycochea/51, Cape May Court House, NJ - Theft
8-6-21
- Nicole E. Johnson/42, North Cape May, NJ - Harassment
8-7-21
- Eric D. Fletcher/28, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Contempt of Judicial Order
8-8-21
- Justin L. Hickman/33, North Cape May, NJ - Simple Assault
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.