WILDWOOD - The Wildwood Police Department Communications Division around 12:15 p.m. June 1 received a 911 emergency telephone call, reporting shots fired in the 100 east block of Schellenger Avenue, in Wildwood.
According to a release, during the on-scene investigation, ammunition fragments and shell casings from a .40 caliber firearm were located in the immediate vicinity of 136 East Schellenger Ave.
During the follow-up investigation by the Wildwood Police Department Detective, Uniform Patrol Divisions, along with the Cape May County Prosecutors Office's Major Crimes and Crime Scene Units and the Ocean City Police Department's K-9 Unit, information was developed confirming and verifying that immediately following a verbal dispute between two groups, one or more firearms were discharged during the event.
As the investigation continued, information was developed by utilizing private home, business and police mobile camera systems, identifying one of the individuals directly involved in the shooting as Jorge Aviles-Morales, 31, of Wildwood. At this time, there is no indication that there were any injuries as a result of the discharge of the weapons involved in this shooting.
As a result of the extensive investigation, criminal charges have been authorized by the honorable Andrew Cafiero, judge of the Wildwood Municipal Court, for Aviles-Morales.
Aviles-Morales is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, second degree, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second degree, certain person not to be in possession of a weapon, second degree, and resisting arrest, a disorderly person’s offense.
As the investigation continued into the reported shooting, Aviles-Morales was eventually apprehended June 3 in Wildwood by members of the Wildwood Police Department Uniform Patrol Division. Accordingly, he was ultimately lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center, in accordance with New Jersey Crime Reform.
