COURT HOUSE - Members of the Middle Township Police Department April 8 received a report of a burglary and theft that occurred on Whippoorwill Lane, in Court House, where two handguns and sports memorabilia were stolen.
According to a release, through information provided by the victim and witnesses, members of the police department were able to develop a suspect, Eric Osmundsen, 28, of Court House.
The Middle Township Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit, Street Crimes Unit, and Cape May County Prosecutor's Office executed a court-authorized search warrant, with the assistance of the Cape May County SWAT Team, at Osmundsen’s residence, where the items stolen during the burglary were located and recovered.
As a result, Osmundsen was arrested and charged with burglary (second degree), theft (third degree), possession of a handgun for unlawful purposes (second degree), unlawful possession of a weapon (second degree), and possession of CDS (third degree). He was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center.
It should be noted that the above individual is only charged with the above mentioned offenses and is presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains an individual arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.