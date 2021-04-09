COURT HOUSE - The Middle Township Police Department responded to Cook's Beach Road, in Court House, at approximately 6:32 p.m. April 8, for the report of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to a release, upon arrival, patrol officers found a 22-year-old white male victim stabbed in his back. The victim was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.
Upon further investigation, a silver Mazda 3 sedan, with a temporary registration from Delaware, XD745157, was involved in the incident. There are three unknown suspects for this investigation, who were described as a Hispanic man and two Hispanic women.
The vehicle was located by police, but the suspects are still at large, according to Cpt. William Adams, of the Middle Township Police Department.
Those with information regarding the investigation are asked to contact the Middle Township Police Department, at 609-465-8700.