COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Chief Paul Skill, of the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, announced the arrest of Christopher Bezaire, 43, of Cape May.
According to a release, since May 2021, detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, with the assistance of detectives from the Middle Township Police Department, have been conducting an investigation into allegations of cyber harassment allegedly committed by Bezaire involving a former girlfriend.
Bezaire, who is a realtor and councilman in Cape May, was taken into custody June 16 without incident, and court-authorized search warrants were executed at his residence, in the 200 block of Windsor Avenue, and his place of employment, in the 500 block of Washington Street, in Cape May.
As a result of this investigation, Bezaire was charged with invasion of privacy, third degree, cyber harassment, fourth degree, stalking, fourth degree, and contempt of court, fourth degree. Bezaire was prosecuted and lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility, pending court proceedings.
According to Sutherland, individuals convicted of third-degree crimes can receive a sentence of three to five years in New Jersey State Prison and fourth-degree crimes can carry a sentence of up to 18 months in state prison.
Sutherland urges anyone who has any information relating to this investigation to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, High Technology Crimes Unit, at 609-465-1135, or report it anonymously through the Cape May County's Sheriff's Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, 609-889-3597.
The above is based on information received from the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.