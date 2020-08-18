WILDWOOD - During the month of August, members of the Wildwood Police Department's detective and uniform patrol divisions, along with the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and the New Jersey State Division of Alcohol Beverage Control Enforcement Unit, conducted multiple covert investigations concerning violations of the governor of New Jersey's COVID-19 executive directives/orders, specific to social distancing.
According to a release, this initiative was launched due to the repeated civilian complaints received by this agency, pertaining to local retail alcoholic beverage licensed premises, who were flagrantly violating the governor's directives/orders (N.J.S.A. A:9-49h).
As a result of the inquiry, the following documented licensed liquor premises were identified violating the directives/orders:
- The Shamrock Cafe was charged with three separate counts of violating the governor's directives orders, which are disorderly person's offenses.
- The Cattle 'n Clover Irish Pub was charged with four individual counts of violating the governor's directives/orders, which are disorderly person's offenses. The criminal charges were issued on summons complaints, with pending court appearances.
Additionally, the New Jersey State Division of Alcohol Beverage Control Enforcement Division will be issuing administrative penalties to the retail alcoholic beverage licensed premises determined to be in violation.