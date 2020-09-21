MTPD Logo

COURT HOUSE - During the week of Aug. 24-30, members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 568 calls for service, averaging 81 per day. 

According to a release, during the week, a total of 10 adults were arrested for various offenses.

The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:

Monday, August 24, 2020:

Fire Call - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Assault - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Trespassing - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH

Theft - Reeds Beach Road, CMCH

Tuesday, August 25, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH

Fraud - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, CMCH

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Fire Call - Pershing Avenue, Burleigh

Fraud - Route 47 North, CMCH

Missing Person - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Thursday, August 27, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - West Shellbay Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Fulling Mill Road, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Bennett Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

DWI - East Shellbay Avenue, CMCH

Theft - Railroad Avenue, CMCH

Harassment - West Main Street, Whitesboro

Theft - Railroad Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Friday, August 28, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Burglary - West Wiley Street, Whitesboro

Harassment - Route 47 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Saturday, August 29, 2020:

DWI - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Burleigh Avenue, Green Creek

Fraud - Steel Road, CMCH

Sunday, August 30, 2020:

Theft - Old Avalon Boulevard, Avalon Manor

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Assault - West Main Street, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Fire Call - Bay Acres Drive, Swainton

Harassment - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report

Aug. 24-30

Hannah M. Camara, 19, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on August 25th by Sergeant Murphy and charged with Disturbing Good Order and Peace.

Stephen J. Desalis, 31, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on August 26th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.

Lisa Rosen, 48, from Clarksboro, NJ was arrested on August 27th by Patrolman Mihal and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Richard J. Evans, 38, from Millville, NJ was arrested on August 28th by Patrolman Cuomo on an Active Warrant.

Joshua T. Hee, 21, from Millville, NJ was arrested on August 29th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Marqel I. Styles, 23, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on August 29th by Patrolman Geiger and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

Roy F. Poulterer, 56, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on August 29th by Patrolman Reardon on Active Warrants and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Maggie Feliciano, 28, from Woodbine, NJ was arrested on August 29th by Patrolman Stiefel on Active Warrants.

Ashley N. Hainsworth, 27, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on August 29th by Patrolman Cuomo on Active Warrants and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.

Jonathan B. Murphy, 39, from Green Creek, NJ was arrested on August 30th by Patrolman Cuomo on an Active Warrant and charged with Possession of CDS.

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

