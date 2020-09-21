COURT HOUSE - During the week of Aug. 24-30, members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 568 calls for service, averaging 81 per day.
According to a release, during the week, a total of 10 adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:
Monday, August 24, 2020:
Fire Call - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Assault - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Trespassing - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH
Theft - Reeds Beach Road, CMCH
Tuesday, August 25, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH
Fraud - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, CMCH
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Fire Call - Pershing Avenue, Burleigh
Fraud - Route 47 North, CMCH
Missing Person - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Thursday, August 27, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - West Shellbay Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Fulling Mill Road, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Bennett Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
DWI - East Shellbay Avenue, CMCH
Theft - Railroad Avenue, CMCH
Harassment - West Main Street, Whitesboro
Theft - Railroad Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Friday, August 28, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Burglary - West Wiley Street, Whitesboro
Harassment - Route 47 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Saturday, August 29, 2020:
DWI - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Burleigh Avenue, Green Creek
Fraud - Steel Road, CMCH
Sunday, August 30, 2020:
Theft - Old Avalon Boulevard, Avalon Manor
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Assault - West Main Street, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Fire Call - Bay Acres Drive, Swainton
Harassment - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report
Aug. 24-30
Hannah M. Camara, 19, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on August 25th by Sergeant Murphy and charged with Disturbing Good Order and Peace.
Stephen J. Desalis, 31, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on August 26th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Lisa Rosen, 48, from Clarksboro, NJ was arrested on August 27th by Patrolman Mihal and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Richard J. Evans, 38, from Millville, NJ was arrested on August 28th by Patrolman Cuomo on an Active Warrant.
Joshua T. Hee, 21, from Millville, NJ was arrested on August 29th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Marqel I. Styles, 23, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on August 29th by Patrolman Geiger and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.
Roy F. Poulterer, 56, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on August 29th by Patrolman Reardon on Active Warrants and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Maggie Feliciano, 28, from Woodbine, NJ was arrested on August 29th by Patrolman Stiefel on Active Warrants.
Ashley N. Hainsworth, 27, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on August 29th by Patrolman Cuomo on Active Warrants and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Jonathan B. Murphy, 39, from Green Creek, NJ was arrested on August 30th by Patrolman Cuomo on an Active Warrant and charged with Possession of CDS.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.