Police Lights 1

AVALON - At approximately 2:20 a.m. June 21, the Avalon Police Department received a report of a burglary that occurred at a business on the 200 block of 21st Street.  

According to a release, a male suspect broke into the business, stole money from the cash register and tip jar, and caused an extensive amount of damage within the store. The business provided security footage of the suspect and posted it to their social media page. Sgt. Stephen Bowers and Patrolman Lukas Hill started the initial investigation and had positively identified the suspect.  

Around 9 p.m. June 21, after seeing himself on the business' social media post, Kevin Vandegrift arrived at police headquarters and turned himself in, along with the money he had taken. Vandegrift was processed and charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and theft. He was released on a summons. 

The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

