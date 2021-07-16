WILDWOOD CREST - The Wildwood Crest Police Department July 11 received a report of suspicious activity, in the 7100 block of Seaview Avenue, involving a woman hiding items around a building.
According to a release from the police department, the caller provided a description of the woman for responding officers. Once on scene, officers were able to locate and identify the woman as Megan McDevitt, 30, of North Wildwood.
While speaking to McDevitt, a resident flagged officers down and informed them that she was in possession of some of their belongings. Officers were able to determine through speaking with victims on scene and reviewing surveillance footage that McDevitt had stolen several items from properties and vehicles in the area.
McDevitt was placed under arrest for the burglary and theft.
During the arrest, a brief struggle ensued, in which McDevitt tried to discard numerous hypodermic syringes, which she had in her pocket.
A thorough investigation by officers involved and the Wildwood Crest Police Department Detective Division led to the identification of nine different victims and the recovery of all items that had been stolen.
McDevitt was subsequently charged with burglary, theft, possession of hypodermic syringes, resisting arrest, obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
The Wildwood Crest Police Department would like to remind residents and visitors to secure personal property and lock their car doors when they are not attended.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.