COURT HOUSE - Meeting for the first time since mid-March, a Cape May County grand jury handed up 67 indictments Nov. 10.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
For many individuals, the indictment is following several months after the alleged crime due to the suspension of grand jury sessions due to the pandemic.
All individuals listed are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Mark M. Milberger, of Lower Township, was indicted on six counts involving sexual assaults and similar crimes dating from March 2016 to January 2020.
He faces counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault in the second degree, a second-degree count for endangering the welfare of a minor, and two third-degree counts for terroristic threats and aggravated criminal sexual contact.
Joshua P. Munn was indicted for first-degree carjacking, second-degree robbery, second-degree aggravated assault, and third-degree theft. The incident occurred in Lower Township in February.
James D. McCalister faces three fourth-degree counts for possession of a prohibited weapon, a stiletto, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain person. Mccalister was convicted in Virginia, in 2011, on firearms charges.
William W. Chester was indicted on five separate counts, including second-degree burglary, third-degree terroristic threats, and possession of a weapon, a steak knife, for unlawful purposes, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and obstructing the administration of law.
Alexander C. Davis and Luis A. Vazquez were indicted together. They face a count of first-degree drug-induced death, along with second-degree manslaughter. The indictment states they supplied a Woodbine man with a CDS that resulted in his death in February.
Izaah D. Richardson was named in a two-count indictment for third-degree theft and shoplifting. The crimes occurred in Cape May and involved merchandise valued over $500.
Arturio N. Fleuristal was arrested in Lower Township in February. He was indicted on three counts of possession of a CDS or drug paraphernalia, along with two counts of possession with intent to distribute. The drugs involved were cocaine and marijuana.
Joseph M. Fontanez faces a nine-count indictment, including three counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, four second-degree counts for possession with intent to distribute and intent within 500 feet of public property, and two third-degree counts for intent to distribute.
The drugs involved included cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine. The public property Fontanez was near was the Ockie Wisting Recreational Complex, in Rio Grande.
Rene M. Acevedo was indicted for unlawful second-degree possession of a weapon, a Beretta APX, second-degree certain person, and third-degree possession of a CDS, fentanyl. Acevedo was previously convicted of burglary, in Camden County, in 1989.
Danny M. Betz was indicted for fourth-degree aggravated assault and third-degree resisting arrest related to an incident with Wildwood police in March.
The following 27 individuals were each separately indicted on one count of third-degree possession of a CDS: Jonathan T. Baker, Anthony P. Diguglielmo, Angelo Ditra, William Edmondson, James E. Garter, Ryan A. Graessle, Randle Gray, Karen Green, Andrew Gustchen, Carolyn Delaney, Samantha L. Hamilton, Kawan N. Hines, Tina Iames, Joseph M. Kenish, Charles L. Markham, Heather M. O’Hara, Roberta Ortiz, Horace T. Parquer, Clarence A. Pike, Amelia S. Pinter, David J. Scott, Brittany L. Shelton, John S. Styer, Jerome L. Verfaillie, Scott T. Williams, Corey A. Watson, and John B. Zagil.
Michael G. Vesper was arrested in Lower Township, in November 2019, for operating a motor vehicle during a second license suspension. The indictment lists the count as fourth degree.
Jennifer Zegura faces a fourth-degree count for making a false report to law enforcement. The incident occurred in Middle Township in June.
Stephen J. Lamb, of Sea Isle City, was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine, and fourth-degree contempt of a judicial order.
James Lees Jr. was indicted for third-degree burglary of a home on 13th Street in North Wildwood.
Damon D. Lane was arrested in October 2019 in Middle Township. He was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, marijuana over 50 grams, and possession with intent to distribute.
Roy J. Mendez was indicted for eluding police in Wildwood, second degree, and obstructing the administration of law, fourth degree.
The following nine individuals were each indicted on multiple counts of third-degree possession of a CDS: Matthew D. Melander, Eric R. Osmundsen, Richelle L. Caprioni, Timothy Shaw, Jessica Serio, Tera L. Velli, Frank A. Constantino, Lexus B. Wilson, and Lisa M. Jackson.
Ashley R. Rudolph, of Middle Township, was indicted on a fourth-degree count of hindering apprehension.
James D. Schofield and Jerry Murphy were indicted together. Murphy faces a third-degree count for possession of a CDS with intent to distribute and a second-degree count for intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property, Walter “Pop” Belles Park, in Middle Township. Schofield was named on one count for third-degree possession of a CDS, buprenorphine.
Abdul Spaulding faces a third-degree count for failure to reregister upon change of address. Convicted of a criminal sexual contact charge, Spaulding is required to register his address with local law enforcement.
Robert B. Smith was indicted on three counts of possession of a CDS, along with a fourth-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, a titanium knife. The drugs involved were fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine.
Raheim Stewart is charged with two third-degree counts for conspiracy and shoplifting, both involving the taking of over $500 worth of merchandise from an Upper Township CVS.
Adam Toumi was indicted for throwing bodily fluids at a Wildwood police officer in January. The count is in the fourth degree.
Louis Federici, of Ocean City, was named in three counts, two for third-degree possession of a CDS and one for possession with intent to distribute. The drugs were cocaine and heroin.
Ronald M. Chiancone was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, heroin, obstruction of the administration of law, and unlawful taking of a means of conveyance, both fourth degree.
Marc Decamillo was named in an indictment for third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, a Mossburg shotgun.
Reginald T. Green was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, heroin, and possession with intent to distribute. Green’s proximity to Walter “Pop” Belles Park added a second-degree count for intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property.
Shane Heath faces a third-degree count for receiving stolen property, a 2007 Nissan.
Jahlin A. Harris, of Wildwood, was indicted on two second-degree counts for possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and unlawful possession of a weapon. The weapon was a .45 caliber handgun.
Harold M. Jones was indicted for possession of a CDS, heroin, possession with intent to distribute, and possession with intent within 1,000 feet of a school, each third degree, along with second-degree intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property.
Rachael M. Harkin faces a fourth-degree shoplifting count.
Roger J. Hanson was indicted for third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a fixed blade knife, along with fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
Damon M. Hendricks was indicted for fourth-degree possession of a CDS, marijuana, third-degree possession with intent to distribute, and second-degree intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property, the Middle Township bike path.