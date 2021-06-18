COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Chief Paul Skill, of the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, announced the arrests of Jared Weygand, 26, David Weygand, 67, and Carol Cramer-Weygand, 57, all of Belleplain, for distribution of MDMA (Ecstasy) and Oxycodone.
According to a release, these arrests were the conclusion of a cooperative investigation between the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Also assisting with this investigation was the Detective Division of the New Jersey State Police, Woodbine Barracks, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
This investigation was the result of several packages containing approximately 500 pills of alleged MDMA being delivered to a Belleplain residence via the U.S. Mail.
The New Jersey State Police TEAMS unit June 15 executed a court-authorized search warrant at the Weygand residence, on Chestnut Street. As the TEAMS Unit was executing the warrant, the occupants of the residence attempted to destroy the evidence.
Seized as a result of this search warrant were MDMA pills, distribution amounts of Oxycodone pills, four shotguns, three rifles, one handgun, and approximately $20,000.
Jared Weygand was charged with possession with intent to distribute MDMA, second degree; possession of MDMA, third degree; conspiracy to distribute MDMA, second degree; conspiracy to possess MDMA, second degree; and hindering (destruction of evidence), third degree. He was placed on a warrant and lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Facility, pending court proceedings.
David Weygand was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), oxycodone, third degree; possession with intent to distribute a CDS, third degree; possession with intent to distribute MDMA, second degree; possession of a firearm in the course of a CDS offense, second degree; eight counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, second degree; and money laundering, third degree. He was released with a summons, as per bail reform.
Carol Cramer-Weygand was charged with possession of a CDS, third degree; possession of MDMA, third degree; possession with intent to distribute a CDS, third degree; possession with intent to distribute MDMA, second degree; conspiracy to possess MDMA, second degree; hindering, third degree; and money laundering, third degree. She was released with a summons, as per bail reform.
Sutherland stated people convicted of a second-degree crime can be sentenced to a term of imprisonment of five to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison, and third-degree crimes can carry a sentence of three to five years in state prison.
Sutherland further stated that his office will continue to work and in hand with the local municipalities, along with state and federal agencies, to target anyone selling or possessing illegal controlled dangerous substances. Sutherland continues to urge Cape May County citizens to report any information regarding illegal drug activity or any criminal activity within the community, and this information can be reported anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff's Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net, and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, at 609-889-3598, or Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, 609-465-1135.