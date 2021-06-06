COURT HOUSE - During the month of April 2021 the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 3,027 calls for service, averaging 432 per day.
According to a release, during the month, a total of 32 adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the month:
Thursday, April 1, 2021:
Burglary - Route 47 South, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Route 47 North, CMCH
Theft - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Trespassing - Old North Wildwood Boulevard, Grassy Sounds
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Friday, April 2, 2021:
Fire Call - Lee Lane, CMCH
Criminal Mischief - Bucks Avenue, Goshen
Assault - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - ShopRite, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Williams Street, Rio Grande
Saturday, April 3, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Threats - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Burglary - Route 9 North, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Fire Call - East Atlantic Avenue, CMCH
DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Sunday, April 4, 2021:
Fire Call - North 11th Street, Del Haven
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash - Aberdeen Way, Rio Grande
Criminal Mischief - Poplar Avenue, Edgewood
Monday, April 5, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - South Main Street, CMCH
Fraud - Willow Drive, Rio Grande
Assault - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Assault - West Shellbay Avenue, CMCH
Tuesday, April 6, 2021:
Fire Call - Rio Grande Avenue, Rio Grande
Harassment - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Wednesday, April 7, 2021:
Burglary - Whippoorwill Lane, Dias Creek
Thursday, April 8, 2021:
Weapons Offense - Route 47 North, CMCH
Threats - Cedar Avenue, Burleigh
Friday, April 9, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Shunpike Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 S, Rio Grande
Saturday, April 10, 2021:
Burglary - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH
Missing Person - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Satt Boulevard, Rio Grande
Criminal Mischief - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Sunday, April 11, 2021:
Theft - Shunpike Road, CMCH
MV Burglary - Route 9 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft - West Main Street, Whitesboro
Fire Call - Indian trail, Burleigh
Monday, April 12, 2021:
Fraud - Siegtown Road, Swainton
Fire Call - East Secluded Lane, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 9 South, CMCH
Theft - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Maryland Avenue, Rio Grande
Harassment - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Tuesday, April 13, 2021:
Missing Person - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton
Fraud - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Garden State Parkway, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, CMCH
Wednesday, April 14, 2021:
Missing Person - Stagecoach Road, CMCH
Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Shunpike Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH
Harassment - Vermont Avenue, Rio Grande
Criminal Mischief - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Fulling Mill Road, Rio Grande
Fraud - East Main Street, Whitesboro
DWI - West Shellbay Avenue, CMCH
Thursday, April 15, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Harassment - Pine Ridge Road, CMCH
Harassment - East Pacific Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton
Missing Person - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Friday, April 16, 2021:
Threats - Magnolia Drive, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Chestnut Avenue, Burleigh
Theft - West Shellbay Avenue
Saturday, April 17, 2021:
Burglary - Ridge Road, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Garden State Parkway, CMCH
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Marshalls, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Sunday, April 18, 2021:
Theft - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - West Atlantic Avenue, CMCH
Monday, April 19, 2021:
Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Assault - East Atlantic Avenue, CMCH
Weapons Offense - East Pacific Avenue, CMCH
Fraud - North 9th Street, Del Haven
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Tuesday, April 20, 2021:
Theft - Maurice Boulevard, Rio Grande
MV Burglary - Route 9 North, Swainton
Theft - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Theft - Shunpike Road, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Allen Street, Whitesboro
Theft - Siegtown Road, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Fire Call - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Wednesday, April 21, 2021:
Threats - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Fire Call - Highland Road, CMCH
Thursday, April 22, 2021:
Aggravated Assault - Route 9 South, Burleigh
Fraud - Seacrest Lane, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Friday, April 23, 2021:
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Criminal Mischief - Dogwood Drive, Swainton
Theft - Bayberry Drive, CMCH
DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Maurice Boulevard, Rio Grande
Theft - Maurice Boulevard, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande
Aggravated Assault - North Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande
Saturday, April 24, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Bates Street, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - Dias Creek Road, CMCH
Theft - Millman Boulevard, Del Haven
Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Heritages, CMCH
Sunday, April 25, 2021:
Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - East Lena Street, Whitesboro
Aggravated Assault - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Jackson Street, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Monday, April 26, 2021:
Theft - Magnolia Drive, CMCH
Harassment - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Matthews Street, Whitesboro
Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Route 9 South, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH
Tuesday, April 27, 2021:
Fire Call - Shunpike Road, CMCH
Fire Call - Hildreth Road, CMCH
Harassment - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Harassment - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Ulta Beauty, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Wednesday, April 28, 2021:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Theft - Blueberry Lane South, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Fairmont Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - East Lena Street, Whitesboro
Thursday, April 29, 2021:
Threats - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Burglary - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Friday, April 30, 2021:
Fire Call - Route 9 South, CMCH
Theft - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
April 2021 Arrest Report
Tina L. Kane, 53, from Boothwyn, PA was arrested on April 2nd by Patrolman Quaranta on an Active Warrant and charged with Shoplifting.
Fernando Desiderio-Sanchez, 40, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on April 3rd by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Sharon Nastasi-Corcoran, 52, from Woodbury, NJ was arrested on April 3rd by Patrolman A. Jones on an Active Warrant.
Daniel Merino-Lopez, 37, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on April 5th by Patrolman A. Jones and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Travon K. Smith, 22, from Atlantic City, NJ was arrested on April 7th by Patrolman MacCormack and charged with Theft, Credit Card Theft and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.
Giovanni L. Gonzalez-Roman, 25, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on April 7th by Patrolman Delgado and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Eric R. Osmundsen, 28, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on April 8th by Detective Saettler and charged with Theft, Burglary, Possession of CDS, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes and Unlawful Possession of Weapons.
John Arnsts, 60, from Villas, NJ was arrested on April 8th by Patrolman Ritterhoff on an Active Warrant.
Mark J. Ferrari Jr, 37, from Sea Isle City, NJ was arrested on April 10th by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Criminal Mischief, Burglary, Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs, Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Edwin S. Heide, 65, from Villas, NJ was arrested on April 13th by Detective Martin and charged with Sexual Assault and Aggravated Sexual Assault.
Joan Stalnecker, 53, from Wildwood Crest, NJ was arrested on April 14th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Jeremia Quiles-Negron, 28, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on April 17th by Patrolman Quaranta and charged with Shoplifting, Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Self and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
Jasmine N. Daniels, 34, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on April 19th by Patrolman Cuomo on Active Warrants.
Vincent P. Pombo, 44, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on April 20th by Patrolman Bakley and charged with Obstruction, Resisting Arrest and Eluding Officer.
Alisha Seda-Natal, 18, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on April 20th by Detective Martin and charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Attempt and Conspiracy.
Colin C. Francis, 22, from Bridgeton, NJ was arrested on April 20th by Patrolman Geiger and charged with Eluding Officer.
Karl S. Knoyer Jr, 32, from Villas, NJ was arrested on April 20th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Possession of CDS, Distribution of CDS Under One Half Ounce, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
John K. Paulsen Jr, 35, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on April 21st by Patrolman Quaranta and charged with Disarming a Law Enforcement Officer, Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Attempt to Cause Serious Bodily Injury and Resisting Arrest.
David Flanders Jr, 24, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on April 22nd by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Aggravated Assault, Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Another and Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Self.
Christopher DiAntonio, 19, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on April 22nd by Patrolman Salvesen and charged with Aggravated Assault, Attempt to Cause Serious Bodily Injury, Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Another and Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Self.
Daekwon Summers, 21, from Atlantic City, NJ was arrested on April 22nd by Patrolman Salvesen on an Active Warrant and charged with Aggravated Assault, Attempt to Cause Serious Bodily Injury, Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Another and Hindering Apprehension of Oneself.
Daquann M. Smith, 21, from Vineland, NJ was arrested on April 22nd by Patrolman Geiger and charged with Credit Card Theft.
Robert D. Crank Jr, 52, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on April 23rdby Patrolman Baczek and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Michael A. Rugg, 19, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on April 23rd by Patrolman A. Jones and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes.
Lisa M. Delvecchio, 38, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on April 24th by Patrolman A. Jones and charged with Resisting Arrest.
Michael A. Rugg, 19, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on April 24th by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Terroristic Threats, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of Weapons and Criminal Attempt.
Natalie S. Mahan, 37, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on April 24th by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Shoplifting.
Josue Montalvo, 27, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on April 28th by Detective Flounders and charged with Aggravated Assault, Attempt to Cause Serious Bodily Injury, Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Another and Conspiracy.
Daniel Williams, 31, from Franklinville, NJ was arrested on April 28th by Patrolman Rocca on an Active Warrant.
Harry E. Angstadt Jr, 30, from Green Creek, NJ was arrested on April 29th by Patrolman Dececco on Active Warrants.
Stephen Calfine, 44, from Villas, NJ was arrested on April 29th by Corporal Norton and charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes and Criminal Attempt.
Michael C. Smith, 46, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on April 30th by Patrolman Smith on an Active Warrant.
The following is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named are innocent unless proven otherwise.