COURT HOUSE - During the month of April 2021 the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 3,027 calls for service, averaging 432 per day.

According to a release, during the month, a total of 32 adults were arrested for various offenses.

The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the month:

Thursday, April 1, 2021:

Burglary - Route 47 South, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Route 47 North, CMCH

Theft - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Trespassing - Old North Wildwood Boulevard, Grassy Sounds

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Friday, April 2, 2021:

Fire Call - Lee Lane, CMCH

Criminal Mischief - Bucks Avenue, Goshen

Assault - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - ShopRite, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Williams Street, Rio Grande

Saturday, April 3, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Threats - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Burglary - Route 9 North, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Fire Call - East Atlantic Avenue, CMCH

DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Sunday, April 4, 2021:

Fire Call - North 11th Street, Del Haven

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash - Aberdeen Way, Rio Grande

Criminal Mischief - Poplar Avenue, Edgewood

Monday, April 5, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - South Main Street, CMCH

Fraud - Willow Drive, Rio Grande

Assault - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Assault - West Shellbay Avenue, CMCH

Tuesday, April 6, 2021:

Fire Call - Rio Grande Avenue, Rio Grande

Harassment - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Wednesday, April 7, 2021:

Burglary - Whippoorwill Lane, Dias Creek

Thursday, April 8, 2021:

Weapons Offense - Route 47 North, CMCH

Threats - Cedar Avenue, Burleigh

Friday, April 9, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Shunpike Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 S, Rio Grande

Saturday, April 10, 2021:

Burglary - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH

Missing Person - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Satt Boulevard, Rio Grande

Criminal Mischief - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Sunday, April 11, 2021:

Theft - Shunpike Road, CMCH

MV Burglary - Route 9 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft - West Main Street, Whitesboro

Fire Call - Indian trail, Burleigh

Monday, April 12, 2021:

Fraud - Siegtown Road, Swainton

Fire Call - East Secluded Lane, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 9 South, CMCH

Theft - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Maryland Avenue, Rio Grande

Harassment - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Tuesday, April 13, 2021:

Missing Person - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton

Fraud - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Garden State Parkway, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, CMCH

Wednesday, April 14, 2021:

Missing Person - Stagecoach Road, CMCH

Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Shunpike Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH

Harassment - Vermont Avenue, Rio Grande

Criminal Mischief - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Fulling Mill Road, Rio Grande

Fraud - East Main Street, Whitesboro

DWI - West Shellbay Avenue, CMCH

Thursday, April 15, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Harassment - Pine Ridge Road, CMCH

Harassment - East Pacific Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton

Missing Person - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Friday, April 16, 2021:

Threats - Magnolia Drive, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Chestnut Avenue, Burleigh

Theft - West Shellbay Avenue

Saturday, April 17, 2021:

Burglary - Ridge Road, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Garden State Parkway, CMCH

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Marshalls, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Sunday, April 18, 2021:

Theft - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - West Atlantic Avenue, CMCH

Monday, April 19, 2021:

Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Assault - East Atlantic Avenue, CMCH

Weapons Offense - East Pacific Avenue, CMCH

Fraud - North 9th Street, Del Haven

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Tuesday, April 20, 2021:

Theft - Maurice Boulevard, Rio Grande

MV Burglary - Route 9 North, Swainton

Theft - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Theft - Shunpike Road, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Allen Street, Whitesboro

Theft - Siegtown Road, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Fire Call - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Wednesday, April 21, 2021:

Threats - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Fire Call - Highland Road, CMCH

Thursday, April 22, 2021:

Aggravated Assault - Route 9 South, Burleigh

Fraud - Seacrest Lane, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Friday, April 23, 2021:

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Criminal Mischief - Dogwood Drive, Swainton

Theft - Bayberry Drive, CMCH

DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Maurice Boulevard, Rio Grande

Theft - Maurice Boulevard, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande

Aggravated Assault - North Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande

Saturday, April 24, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Bates Street, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - Dias Creek Road, CMCH

Theft - Millman Boulevard, Del Haven

Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Heritages, CMCH

Sunday, April 25, 2021:

Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - East Lena Street, Whitesboro

Aggravated Assault - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Jackson Street, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Monday, April 26, 2021:

Theft - Magnolia Drive, CMCH

Harassment - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Matthews Street, Whitesboro

Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Route 9 South, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH

Tuesday, April 27, 2021:

Fire Call - Shunpike Road, CMCH

Fire Call - Hildreth Road, CMCH

Harassment - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Harassment - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Ulta Beauty, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Wednesday, April 28, 2021:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Theft - Blueberry Lane South, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Fairmont Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - East Lena Street, Whitesboro

Thursday, April 29, 2021:

Threats - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Burglary - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Friday, April 30, 2021:

Fire Call - Route 9 South, CMCH

Theft - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

April 2021 Arrest Report

Tina L. Kane, 53, from Boothwyn, PA was arrested on April 2nd by Patrolman Quaranta on an Active Warrant and charged with Shoplifting.

Fernando Desiderio-Sanchez, 40, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on April 3rd by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Sharon Nastasi-Corcoran, 52, from Woodbury, NJ was arrested on April 3rd by Patrolman A. Jones on an Active Warrant.

Daniel Merino-Lopez, 37, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on April 5th by Patrolman A. Jones and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Travon K. Smith, 22, from Atlantic City, NJ was arrested on April 7th by Patrolman MacCormack and charged with Theft, Credit Card Theft and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card.

Giovanni L. Gonzalez-Roman, 25, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on April 7th by Patrolman Delgado and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Eric R. Osmundsen, 28, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on April 8th by Detective Saettler and charged with Theft, Burglary, Possession of CDS, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes and Unlawful Possession of Weapons.

John Arnsts, 60, from Villas, NJ was arrested on April 8th by Patrolman Ritterhoff on an Active Warrant.

Mark J. Ferrari Jr, 37, from Sea Isle City, NJ was arrested on April 10th by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Criminal Mischief, Burglary, Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs, Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Edwin S. Heide, 65, from Villas, NJ was arrested on April 13th by Detective Martin and charged with Sexual Assault and Aggravated Sexual Assault.

Joan Stalnecker, 53, from Wildwood Crest, NJ was arrested on April 14th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Jeremia Quiles-Negron, 28, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on April 17th by Patrolman Quaranta and charged with Shoplifting, Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Self and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.

Jasmine N. Daniels, 34, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on April 19th by Patrolman Cuomo on Active Warrants.

Vincent P. Pombo, 44, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on April 20th by Patrolman Bakley and charged with Obstruction, Resisting Arrest and Eluding Officer.

Alisha Seda-Natal, 18, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on April 20th by Detective Martin and charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Attempt and Conspiracy.

Colin C. Francis, 22, from Bridgeton, NJ was arrested on April 20th by Patrolman Geiger and charged with Eluding Officer.

Karl S. Knoyer Jr, 32, from Villas, NJ was arrested on April 20th by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Possession of CDS, Distribution of CDS Under One Half Ounce, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.

John K. Paulsen Jr, 35, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on April 21st by Patrolman Quaranta and charged with Disarming a Law Enforcement Officer, Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Attempt to Cause Serious Bodily Injury and Resisting Arrest.

David Flanders Jr, 24, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on April 22nd by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Aggravated Assault, Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Another and Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Self.

Christopher DiAntonio, 19, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on April 22nd by Patrolman Salvesen and charged with Aggravated Assault, Attempt to Cause Serious Bodily Injury, Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Another and Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Self.

Daekwon Summers, 21, from Atlantic City, NJ was arrested on April 22nd by Patrolman Salvesen on an Active Warrant and charged with Aggravated Assault, Attempt to Cause Serious Bodily Injury, Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Another and Hindering Apprehension of Oneself.

Daquann M. Smith, 21, from Vineland, NJ was arrested on April 22nd by Patrolman Geiger and charged with Credit Card Theft.

Robert D. Crank Jr, 52, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on April 23rdby Patrolman Baczek and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Michael A. Rugg, 19, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on April 23rd by Patrolman A. Jones and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes.

Lisa M. Delvecchio, 38, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on April 24th by Patrolman A. Jones and charged with Resisting Arrest.

Michael A. Rugg, 19, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on April 24th by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Terroristic Threats, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of Weapons and Criminal Attempt.

Natalie S. Mahan, 37, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on April 24th by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Shoplifting.

Josue Montalvo, 27, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on April 28th by Detective Flounders and charged with Aggravated Assault, Attempt to Cause Serious Bodily Injury, Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of Another and Conspiracy.

Daniel Williams, 31, from Franklinville, NJ was arrested on April 28th by Patrolman Rocca on an Active Warrant.

Harry E. Angstadt Jr, 30, from Green Creek, NJ was arrested on April 29th by Patrolman Dececco on Active Warrants.

Stephen Calfine, 44, from Villas, NJ was arrested on April 29th by Corporal Norton and charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes and Criminal Attempt.

Michael C. Smith, 46, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on April 30th by Patrolman Smith on an Active Warrant.

The following is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

