COURT HOUSE - Members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 2,736 calls for service in January 2021, averaging 88 calls per day.
According to a release, during the month, 32 adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the month:
Friday, January 1, 2021
Driving Under the Influence – Route 47 North, CMCH
Driving Under the Influence – Golf Club Road, CMCH
Fraud – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call – Oyster Road, Burleigh
Harassment – Eldredge Avenue, Del Haven
Saturday, January 2, 2021
Motor Vehicle Crash – Stites Avenue, CMCH
Shoplifting – ShopRite, Rio Grande
Theft – Cardinal Drive, Goshen
Shoplifting – ShopRite, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Bayshore Road, Green Creek
Sunday, January 3, 2021
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Avalon Blvd, Swainton
Monday, January 4, 2021
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fraud – Goshen Road, Goshen
Criminal Mischief – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Trespassing – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call – Aberdeen Way, Rio Grande
Fire Call – Dias Creek Road, CMCH
Harassment – Route 9 South, Whitesboro
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Fraud – Corson Street, Rio Grande
Shoplifting – Walmart, Rio Grande
Fraud – West Main Street, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash – Crest Haven Road, CMCH
Threats – New Jersey Avenue, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash – Indian Trail, Burleigh
Fire Call – Dias Creek Road, CMCH
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Theft – South Main Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – East Woodland Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Linden Lane, Rio Grande
Burglary – Indian Trail, Burleigh
Theft – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Millman Blvd, Del Haven
Harassment – East Lena Street, Whitesboro
Thursday, January 7, 2021
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 North, CMCH
Theft – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – North Wildwood Blvd, Burleigh
Friday, January 8, 2021
Motor Vehicle Crash – South Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande
Trespassing – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft – Mechanic Street, CMCH
Shoplifting – Walmart, Rio Grande
Theft – Route 47 South, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, CMCH
Shoplifting – Wawa, Rio Grande
Saturday, January 9, 2021
Burglary – Sand Dollar Drive, Burleigh
Harassment – Reagans Run, Swainton
Criminal Mischief – Linden Lane, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash – Stone Harbor Blvd, CMCH
Fire Call – North Wildwood Blvd, Burleigh
Sunday, January 10, 2021
Driving Under the Influence – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Driving Under the Influence – Teal Road, Rio Grande
Monday, January 11, 2021
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Criminal Mischief - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Route 9 South, CMCH
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Criminal Mischief - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Threats - Bayview Road, Edgewood
Motor Vehicle Crash - West Shellbay Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH
Criminal Mischief - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Aggravated Assault - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Thursday, January 14, 2021
Assault - Siegtown Road, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH
Harassment - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Friday, January 15, 2021
Fire Call - Sand Dollar Drive, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Whitesboro
Saturday, January 16, 2021
MV Burglary - Secluded Lane, Rio Grande
MV Burglary - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
MV Burglary - Secluded Lane, Rio Grande
MV Burglary - Holly Drive, Rio Grande
MV Burglary - Holly Drive, Rio Grande
MV Burglary - Hawthorne Drive, Rio Grande
MV Burglary - Cypress Court, Rio Grande
MV Burglary - Holly Drive, Rio Grande
MV Burglary - Holly Drive, Rio Grande
MV Burglary - Mechanic Street, CMCH
MV Burglary - Holly Drive, Rio Grande
MV Burglary - Holly Drive, Rio Grande
MV Burglary - Hemlock Drive, Rio Grande
Theft - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Sunday, January 17, 2021
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Assault - Maryland Avenue, Rio Grande
Monday, January 18, 2021
Burglary - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Assault - Magnolia Drive, CMCH
Shoplifting - Wawa, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Motor Vehicle Crash - South 2nd Street, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton
Theft - Railroad Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Siegtown Road, Swainton
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Theft - Church Road, Rio Grande
Friday, January 22, 2021
Motor Vehicle Crash - Chestnut Avenue, Burleigh
Theft - East Beaver Dam Road, Swainton
Fraud - Timberlea Lane, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Terroristic Threats - East Pacific Avenue, CMCH
Fraud - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Crest Haven Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Saturday, January 23, 2021
Theft - Reagans Run, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Linden Lane, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Theft - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Sunday, January 24, 2021
Harassment - West Main Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande
Fraud - Route 9 North, CMCH
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Monday, January 25, 2021
Motor Vehicle Crash - Sycamore Drive, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH
Theft - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Trespassing - Dias Creek Road, CMCH
Fraud - West Main Street, Whitesboro
Theft - Park Avenue, Del Haven
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Fraud - Ryan Lane, CMCH
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 9 North, CMCH
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Burleigh Avenue, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash - Pierces Point Road, CMCH
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Fire Call - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Burglary - Route 9 North, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Harassment - Bellewood Road, CMCH
DWI - North 14th Street, Del Haven
Fraud - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande
Friday, January 29, 2021
Aggravated Assault - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Harassment - Magnolia Drive, CMCH
Weapons Offense - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Saturday, January 30, 2021
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
DWI - Goshen Road, CMCH
Weapons Offense - Route 9 South, Burleigh
Sunday, January 31, 2021
Theft - Goshen Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Shoplifting - Home Depot, Burleigh
Threats - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - Mechanic Street, CMCH
January 2021 Adult Arrest Report
- Jennie Martinez, 44, from Villas, NJ was arrested on January 1st by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
- Breana L. James, 27, from Ocean View, NJ was arrested on January 1st by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
- Oscar A. Miranda-Perez, 32, from Frederick, MD was arrested on January 1st by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
- Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on January 4th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Defiant Trespassing and Criminal Mischief.
- Aaron D. Logan, 51, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on January 5th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Shoplifting.
- Keith F. Richardson, 29, from Villas, NJ was arrested on January 5th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Shoplifting.
- Michael J. Labenz, 38, from Villas, NJ was arrested on January 5th by Patrolman Musick and charged with Shoplifting.
- Richelle L. Caprioni, 29, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on January 5th by Patrolman A. Eskander and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
- Carilyn Sierra-Gonzalez, 31, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on January 6th by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Theft.
- Jaquan S. Bartee, 23, from CMCH, NJ was arrested on January 7th by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Aggravated Assault.
- Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on January 8th by Patrolman Smith and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
- Jacob J. Rinier, 30, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on January 9th by Patrolman MacCormack on an active warrant.
- Jahkime Blake, 31, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on January 10th by Patrolman Mihal and charged with Theft, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, and Shoplifting.
- Danielle Hanahan, 50, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on January 10th by Corporal Sweitzer and charged with Shoplifting.
- Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on January 10th by Patrolman Delgado and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
- Loretta Neff, 45, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on January 10th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
- Anthony Johnson, 32, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on January 10th by Patrolman Salvesen and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
- Kevin Dallin, 51, from Villas, NJ was arrested on January 11th by Patrolman Baczek and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
- William E. Weidman, 46, from Villas, NJ was arrested on January 14th by Patrolman A. Eskander on an Active Warrant.
- Thomas J. Furey, 36, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on January 17th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Theft.
- Alicia C. Blackburne, 32, from Ocean View, NJ was arrested on January 20th by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
- Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on January 23rd by Patrolman A. Eskander and charged with Defiant Trespassing and Shoplifting.
- Holly M. Dees, 39, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on January 24th by Patrolman Delgado on an Active Warrant and charged with Shoplifting
- Justin J. Stanfield, 30, from Wildwood Crest, NJ was arrested on January 26th by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.
- Byron M. Phillips, 29, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on January 27th by Detective Saettler and charged with Criminal Mischief and Unlicensed Entry of Structures.
- Andrew Mendez, 40, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on January 28th by Patrolman Mihal and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
- Jasmine G. Langford, 27, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on January 28th by Patrolman Karge and charged with Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.
- Richard J. Allen, 37, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on January 28th by Patrolman A. Eskander and charged with Shoplifting and Possession of CDS.
- Angela D. Butterworth, 32, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on January 28th by Patrolman Jones and charged with Shoplifting and Possession of CDS.
- Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on January 29th by Patrolman G. Eskander and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Defiant Trespassing, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes and Unlawful Possession of Weapons.
- Paul E. Koscinski, 20, from Green Creek, NJ was arrested on January 30th by Patrolman Russ and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
- Victor Rodriguez, 41, from Bridgeton, NJ was arrested on January 31st by Patrolman Martindale on an Active Warrant and charged with Shoplifting.
It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.