COURT HOUSE - Members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 2,736 calls for service in January 2021, averaging 88 calls per day. 

According to a release, during the month, 32 adults were arrested for various offenses.

The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the month:

Friday, January 1, 2021

Driving Under the Influence – Route 47 North, CMCH

Driving Under the Influence – Golf Club Road, CMCH

Fraud – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call – Oyster Road, Burleigh

Harassment – Eldredge Avenue, Del Haven

Saturday, January 2, 2021

Motor Vehicle Crash – Stites Avenue, CMCH

Shoplifting – ShopRite, Rio Grande

Theft – Cardinal Drive, Goshen

Shoplifting – ShopRite, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Bayshore Road, Green Creek

Sunday, January 3, 2021

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Avalon Blvd, Swainton

Monday, January 4, 2021

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fraud – Goshen Road, Goshen

Criminal Mischief – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Trespassing – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call – Aberdeen Way, Rio Grande

Fire Call – Dias Creek Road, CMCH

Harassment – Route 9 South, Whitesboro

Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Fraud – Corson Street, Rio Grande

Shoplifting – Walmart, Rio Grande

Fraud – West Main Street, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash – Crest Haven Road, CMCH

Threats – New Jersey Avenue, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash – Indian Trail, Burleigh

Fire Call – Dias Creek Road, CMCH

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Theft – South Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – East Woodland Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Linden Lane, Rio Grande

Burglary – Indian Trail, Burleigh

Theft – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Millman Blvd, Del Haven

Harassment – East Lena Street, Whitesboro

Thursday, January 7, 2021

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 North, CMCH

Theft – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – North Wildwood Blvd, Burleigh

Friday, January 8, 2021

Motor Vehicle Crash – South Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande

Trespassing – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft – Mechanic Street, CMCH

Shoplifting – Walmart, Rio Grande

Theft – Route 47 South, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, CMCH

Shoplifting – Wawa, Rio Grande

Saturday, January 9, 2021

Burglary – Sand Dollar Drive, Burleigh

Harassment – Reagans Run, Swainton

Criminal Mischief – Linden Lane, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash – Stone Harbor Blvd, CMCH

Fire Call – North Wildwood Blvd, Burleigh

Sunday, January 10, 2021

Driving Under the Influence – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Driving Under the Influence – Teal Road, Rio Grande

Monday, January 11, 2021

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Criminal Mischief - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Route 9 South, CMCH

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Criminal Mischief - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Threats - Bayview Road, Edgewood

Motor Vehicle Crash - West Shellbay Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH

Criminal Mischief - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande

Aggravated Assault - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Thursday, January 14, 2021

Assault - Siegtown Road, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH

Harassment - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Friday, January 15, 2021

Fire Call - Sand Dollar Drive, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Whitesboro

Saturday, January 16, 2021

MV Burglary - Secluded Lane, Rio Grande

MV Burglary - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

MV Burglary - Secluded Lane, Rio Grande

MV Burglary - Holly Drive, Rio Grande

MV Burglary - Holly Drive, Rio Grande

MV Burglary - Hawthorne Drive, Rio Grande

MV Burglary - Cypress Court, Rio Grande

MV Burglary - Holly Drive, Rio Grande

MV Burglary - Holly Drive, Rio Grande

MV Burglary - Mechanic Street, CMCH

MV Burglary - Holly Drive, Rio Grande

MV Burglary - Holly Drive, Rio Grande

MV Burglary - Hemlock Drive, Rio Grande

Theft - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Sunday, January 17, 2021

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Assault - Maryland Avenue, Rio Grande

Monday, January 18, 2021

Burglary - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Assault - Magnolia Drive, CMCH

Shoplifting - Wawa, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Motor Vehicle Crash - South 2nd Street, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Swainton

Theft - Railroad Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Siegtown Road, Swainton

Thursday, January 21, 2021

Trespassing - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande

Theft - Church Road, Rio Grande

Friday, January 22, 2021

Motor Vehicle Crash - Chestnut Avenue, Burleigh

Theft - East Beaver Dam Road, Swainton

Fraud - Timberlea Lane, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Terroristic Threats - East Pacific Avenue, CMCH

Fraud - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Crest Haven Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Saturday, January 23, 2021

Theft - Reagans Run, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Linden Lane, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Theft - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Sunday, January 24, 2021

Harassment - West Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande

Fraud - Route 9 North, CMCH

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande

Monday, January 25, 2021

Motor Vehicle Crash - Sycamore Drive, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, CMCH

Theft - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Trespassing - Dias Creek Road, CMCH

Fraud - West Main Street, Whitesboro

Theft - Park Avenue, Del Haven

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Fraud - Ryan Lane, CMCH

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 9 North, CMCH

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Burleigh Avenue, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash - Pierces Point Road, CMCH

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Fire Call - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Burglary - Route 9 North, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Thursday, January 28, 2021

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Harassment - Bellewood Road, CMCH

DWI - North 14th Street, Del Haven

Fraud - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Walmart, Rio Grande

Friday, January 29, 2021

Aggravated Assault - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Harassment - Magnolia Drive, CMCH

Weapons Offense - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Saturday, January 30, 2021

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

DWI - Goshen Road, CMCH

Weapons Offense - Route 9 South, Burleigh

Sunday, January 31, 2021

Theft - Goshen Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Shoplifting - Home Depot, Burleigh

Threats - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - Mechanic Street, CMCH

January 2021 Adult Arrest Report

  • Jennie Martinez, 44, from Villas, NJ was arrested on January 1st by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
  • Breana L. James, 27, from Ocean View, NJ was arrested on January 1st by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
  • Oscar A. Miranda-Perez, 32, from Frederick, MD was arrested on January 1st by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
  • Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on January 4th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Defiant Trespassing and Criminal Mischief.
  • Aaron D. Logan, 51, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on January 5th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Shoplifting.
  • Keith F. Richardson, 29, from Villas, NJ was arrested on January 5th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Shoplifting.
  • Michael J. Labenz, 38, from Villas, NJ was arrested on January 5th by Patrolman Musick and charged with Shoplifting.
  • Richelle L. Caprioni, 29, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on January 5th by Patrolman A. Eskander and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe.
  • Carilyn Sierra-Gonzalez, 31, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on January 6th by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Theft.
  • Jaquan S. Bartee, 23, from CMCH, NJ was arrested on January 7th by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Aggravated Assault.
  • Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on January 8th by Patrolman Smith and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
  • Jacob J. Rinier, 30, from Del Haven, NJ was arrested on January 9th by Patrolman MacCormack on an active warrant.
  • Jahkime Blake, 31, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on January 10th by Patrolman Mihal and charged with Theft, Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, and Shoplifting.
  • Danielle Hanahan, 50, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on January 10th by Corporal Sweitzer and charged with Shoplifting.
  • Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on January 10th by Patrolman Delgado and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
  • Loretta Neff, 45, from Philadelphia, PA was arrested on January 10th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
  • Anthony Johnson, 32, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on January 10th by Patrolman Salvesen and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
  • Kevin Dallin, 51, from Villas, NJ was arrested on January 11th by Patrolman Baczek and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
  • William E. Weidman, 46, from Villas, NJ was arrested on January 14th by Patrolman A. Eskander on an Active Warrant.
  • Thomas J. Furey, 36, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on January 17th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Theft.
  • Alicia C. Blackburne, 32, from Ocean View, NJ was arrested on January 20th by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
  • Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on January 23rd by Patrolman A. Eskander and charged with Defiant Trespassing and Shoplifting.
  • Holly M. Dees, 39, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on January 24th by Patrolman Delgado on an Active Warrant and charged with Shoplifting
  • Justin J. Stanfield, 30, from Wildwood Crest, NJ was arrested on January 26th by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Receiving Stolen Property.
  • Byron M. Phillips, 29, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on January 27th by Detective Saettler and charged with Criminal Mischief and Unlicensed Entry of Structures.
  • Andrew Mendez, 40, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on January 28th by Patrolman Mihal and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
  • Jasmine G. Langford, 27, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on January 28th by Patrolman Karge and charged with Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.
  • Richard J. Allen, 37, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on January 28th by Patrolman A. Eskander and charged with Shoplifting and Possession of CDS.
  • Angela D. Butterworth, 32, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on January 28th by Patrolman Jones and charged with Shoplifting and Possession of CDS.
  • Anthony B. Voegtlin, 41, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on January 29th by Patrolman G. Eskander and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Defiant Trespassing, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes and Unlawful Possession of Weapons.
  • Paul E. Koscinski, 20, from Green Creek, NJ was arrested on January 30th by Patrolman Russ and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
  • Victor Rodriguez, 41, from Bridgeton, NJ was arrested on January 31st by Patrolman Martindale on an Active Warrant and charged with Shoplifting.

It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.

