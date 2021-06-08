COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief Christopher Leusner, of the Middle Township Police Department, announced the arrest of 42-year-old Dante Norton and 37-year-old Andria Norton June 8, both of whom are from Middle Township.
According to a release, Dante and Andria Norton May 26 were each charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, second degree; one count of aggravated assault, second degree, one count of aggravated assault, third degree, and one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third degree.
The charges were a result of an investigation conducted by the Middle Township Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office's Special Victims Unit involving the abuse of a juvenile victim.
On June 3, after an additional investigation by the Middle Township Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office's Special Victims Unit, Dante and Andria Norton were each charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, second degree, two counts of aggravated assault, second degree, two counts of aggravated assault, third degree, and two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third degree. These charges were a result of two additional juvenile victims.
Dante and Andria Norton are currently lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Sutherland advises that persons convicted of a second-degree crime are subject to a term of imprisonment of five to 10 years in New Jersey State Prison. Persons convicted of a third-degree crime are subject to a term of imprisonment of three to five years in state prison.
Sutherland advises this is an ongoing investigation and urges anyone who has additional information relating to this investigation to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, at 609-465-1135, or the Middle Township Police Department, at 609-465-8700, or report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net, and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, 609-889-3597.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.