COURT HOUSE - During the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 584 calls for service, averaging 83 per day. During the week a total of 15 adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:
Monday, August 31, 2020:
Missing Person - Crest Haven Road, CMCH
Missing Person - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Threats - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Threats - South 9th Street, Del Haven
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Tuesday, September 1, 2020:
Fraud - Magnolia Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, Goshen
Fraud - Village Drive, CMCH
Trespassing - Siegtown Road, Swainton
Trespassing - Dias Creek Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fraud - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Wednesday, September 2, 2020
DWI - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton
Theft - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash - Hand Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - New York Avenue, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Crest Haven Road, CMCH
Thursday, September 3, 2020:
DWI - South Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande
DWI - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Rio Grande Avenue, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Friday, September 4, 2020:
Fire Call - East Atlantic Avenue, CMCH
Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Romney Place, CMCH
Saturday, September 5, 2020:
DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
DWI - Ocean Drive, Grassy Sounds
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Fraud - East Romney Place, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - North 2nd Street, Rio Grande
DWI - Route 47 South, Green Creek
Sunday, September 6, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Sulloway Street, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
DWI - Route 9 South, Burleigh
Fraud - Cedar Meadow Drive, Burleigh
Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report
Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2020
Kwandel Tokley, 38, from Camden, NJ was arrested on August 31st by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Criminal Restraint, Endangering Welfare of Children, Eluding Officer, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, Certain Persons not to Have Weapons and Driving While Intoxicated.
Joseph Patitucci, 20, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on August 31st by Patrolman Mihal on Active Warrants and charged with Certain Persons not to Have Weapons.
Carlos R. Rojas, 35, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on September 1st by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams.
Rashaan C. Clarke, 33, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on September 2nd by Corporal Pastore and charged with Eluding Officer.
Zachary T. Thornton, 22, from Swainton, NJ was arrested on September 2nd by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Mark D. Joseph, 54, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 2nd by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Michael W. Rogers, 51, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 3rd by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Andrea F. Smith, 35, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 3rd by Patrolman Cuomo and was charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Vincent Benedetto, 62, from Villas, NJ was arrested on September 5th by Patrolman Salvesen and charged with Disorderly Conduct.
Weston Thompson, 29, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on September 5th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Valerie Weniger, 34, from Royersford, PA was arrested on September 5th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Erik N. James, 48, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 5th by Patrolman Dececco on an Active Warrant.
Xavier J. Bolton, 20, from Millville, NJ was arrested on September 5th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Possession or Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages by Person under Legal Age and Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams.
Andres Coche-Tambriz, 47, from Green Creek, NJ was arrested on September 5th by Patrolman Jones and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Carol Amundsen, 60, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 6th by Patrolman Mihal and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.