COURT HOUSE - During the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 584 calls for service, averaging 83 per day. During the week a total of 15 adults were arrested for various offenses.

The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:

Monday, August 31, 2020:

Missing Person - Crest Haven Road, CMCH

Missing Person - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Threats - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Threats - South 9th Street, Del Haven

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Tuesday, September 1, 2020:

Fraud - Magnolia Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, Goshen

Fraud - Village Drive, CMCH

Trespassing - Siegtown Road, Swainton

Trespassing - Dias Creek Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fraud - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

DWI - Avalon Boulevard, Swainton

Theft - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash - Hand Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - New York Avenue, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Crest Haven Road, CMCH

Thursday, September 3, 2020:

DWI - South Railroad Avenue, Rio Grande

DWI - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Rio Grande Avenue, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Friday, September 4, 2020:

Fire Call - East Atlantic Avenue, CMCH

Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Romney Place, CMCH

Saturday, September 5, 2020:

DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

DWI - Ocean Drive, Grassy Sounds

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Fraud - East Romney Place, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail, Burleigh

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - North 2nd Street, Rio Grande

DWI - Route 47 South, Green Creek

Sunday, September 6, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Sulloway Street, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

DWI - Route 9 South, Burleigh

Fraud - Cedar Meadow Drive, Burleigh

Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report

Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2020

Kwandel Tokley, 38, from Camden, NJ was arrested on August 31st by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Criminal Restraint, Endangering Welfare of Children, Eluding Officer, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purpose, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, Certain Persons not to Have Weapons and Driving While Intoxicated.

Joseph Patitucci, 20, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on August 31st by Patrolman Mihal on Active Warrants and charged with Certain Persons not to Have Weapons.

Carlos R. Rojas, 35, from Whitesboro, NJ was arrested on September 1st by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams.

Rashaan C. Clarke, 33, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on September 2nd by Corporal Pastore and charged with Eluding Officer.

Zachary T. Thornton, 22, from Swainton, NJ was arrested on September 2nd by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Mark D. Joseph, 54, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 2nd by Patrolman Reardon and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Michael W. Rogers, 51, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 3rd by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Andrea F. Smith, 35, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 3rd by Patrolman Cuomo and was charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Vincent Benedetto, 62, from Villas, NJ was arrested on September 5th by Patrolman Salvesen and charged with Disorderly Conduct.

Weston Thompson, 29, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on September 5th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Valerie Weniger, 34, from Royersford, PA was arrested on September 5th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Erik N. James, 48, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 5th by Patrolman Dececco on an Active Warrant.

Xavier J. Bolton, 20, from Millville, NJ was arrested on September 5th by Corporal Pastore and charged with Possession or Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages by Person under Legal Age and Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams.

Andres Coche-Tambriz, 47, from Green Creek, NJ was arrested on September 5th by Patrolman Jones and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Carol Amundsen, 60, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on September 6th by Patrolman Mihal and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

