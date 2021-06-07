Untitled.png

Wildwood Crest police are seeking information on two subjects connected to an investigation.

 Provided

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD CREST - The Wildwood Crest Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in an investigation being conducted by members of the Detective Division.  

According to a release, members of the department May 19 responded to the area of Lavender Road and Pacific Avenue, for an investigation. Officers reviewed surveillance footage from the area and were able to locate two persons of interest.  

One is a male subject wearing black clothing carrying a black bag. The other is a female subject with blonde hair wearing flannel jacket and dark pants carrying an orange basket.  

Anyone having information on either subject is asked to contact the Wildwood Crest Police, at 609-522-2456. You may also submit an anonymous tip by visiting www.wildwoodcrestpolice.org, and click on the “Anonymous Tip” tab, at the top of the page, or text TIP WCPDNJ (followed by the tip) to 888777. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments