OCEAN CITY - The Ocean City Police Department Detective Bureau is continuing to investigate an assault/luring attempt of a juvenile girl that occurred at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 5, in the area of 18th Street and Central Avenue.
According to a release, in addition to the assault, the suspect attempted to lure the girl into his vehicle.
The suspect is wanted in relation to the investigation. The suspect is a white man, approximately 50-60 years old, approximately 6-foot tall and 230 pounds. He is operating a newer-model, black-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee, bearing an unknown Pennsylvania license plate, and the vehicle has dark front and rear tinted windows.
Those who can identify the suspect are asked to contact Detective Matt Crowley, at 609-525-9133, or mcc@ocnj.us, or Sgt. Dan Lancaster, at 609-525-9128, or dlancaster@ocnj.us. Tipsters can remain anonymous.