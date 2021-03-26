HAMILTON TOWNSHIP - The New Jersey State Police have arrested Andrew Wilson, 18, of Ocean View, and Richard Jones, 39, of East Norriton, Pennsylvania, and seized more than $1,500 worth of drugs after a motor vehicle stop on the Atlantic City Expressway.
On Monday, March 15, at 1:39 p.m., According to a release, Trooper Kenneth Zima stopped Wilson for a traffic violation westbound at milepost 17.3, in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County. During the stop, Zima determined that Wilson was under the influence.
After further investigation, Zima discovered that Jones was in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, prescription legend drugs, hydroxybutyrate acid, and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested without incident.
Wilson was charged with driving under the influence. Jones was charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were both released pending a court appearance.
Hydroxybutyrate acid, also known as the "date-rape drug," is mind-altering when consumed and may cause people to lose consciousness, stop breathing, or go into a coma.