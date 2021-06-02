VILLAS - Members of the Lower Township Police Patrol Division May 23 responded to the 100 block of East New York Avenue, for a drug overdose.
According to a release, patrol officers found the victim, a 49-year-old woman, unconscious and unresponsive. Officers administered naloxone and attempted lifesaving procedures; however, she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Members of the Lower Township Police Detective Division and the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office arrived on scene a short time later and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.
During the investigation, evidence was collected from the scene, and the Detective Division executed a court-authorized search warrant, which ultimately led to the arrest of Matthew Britton, 29, of Villas. Britton was charged with first-degree strict liability for drug-induced death and second-degree reckless manslaughter, and was lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Center.
A second suspect was later identified as James E. Gartner, 25, of North Cape May. An arrest warrant has been issued for Gartner, and the Lower Township police are encouraging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the tip line, at 609-886-1619, ext. 156.
The following is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.