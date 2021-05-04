COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Middle Township Police Chief Christopher Leusner announced the arrest of Daniel DeSimone, 45, of Rio Grande, for filing a false police report, a crime of the fourth degree.
According to a release, DeSimone, an official with the Rio Grande Fire Prevention and Inspection Bureau, reported a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash Dec. 9, 2020, involving a 2019 Chevy Tahoe, owned by the Rio Grande Fire Commission. An investigation was conducted by the Middle Township Police Department’s Patrol Division, Major Crimes Unit, and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.
As a result of the investigation, it was determined the motor vehicle crash was falsely reported, and the crash actually occurred Dec. 8, 2020, during a meeting at the Rio Grande Fire Department.
It is alleged the crash was not initially reported to police, but DeSimone parked the vehicle in the parking lot and reported a hit and run accident the following day, knowing this information to be false.
According to Sutherland, an individual convicted of a fourth-degree crime can be sentenced up to 18 months in New Jersey State Prison.
It should be noted that the above individual is only charged with the above mentioned offenses and is presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains an individual arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.