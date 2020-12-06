LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 537 calls, averaging a total of 77 calls per day. Police also made a total of 8 arrests during this period. 

According to a release, below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

10-26-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 3

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 8

Public Services – 38

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May

10-27-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 2

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 4

Public Services - 49

Domestic Violence Incidents - 3

Theft – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May

10-28-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 5

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 11

Public Services - 44

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Simple Assault – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – E. Atlantic Ave., Villas

10-29-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 0

Public Services - 25

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Fraud – Oak Ave., Villas

10-30-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 8

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 9

Public Services - 56

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Theft – Willow Dr., Erma

Theft – Fay Ave., Erma

Theft – Lilly Pond Dr., Cape May

Theft – Arizona Ave., Villas

Criminal Mischief – W. Drumbed Rd., Villas

10-31-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 12

Fire Related Calls - 4

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 6

Public Services - 48

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Aggravated Assault – Route 9, Cape May

Theft – Route 9, Cape May

11-1-20  

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 3

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3

Traffic Enforcement - 2

Public Services - 57

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

None

 Weekly Adult Arrest Report

10/26/20

  • Christian G. Cileone\18, Villas, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator
  • William R. Meo\21, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court

 10/27/20

  • Ernest F. Irons\40, Villas, NJ - Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes
  • Joshua M. Smith\18, Villas, NJ – Harassment

 10/28/20

  • Megan F. Oberkofler\23, Villas, NJ – DWI
  • Raymond J. Stacy\53, Villas, NJ -Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
  • James R. Hyndman\39, Erma, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
  • Christopher R. Bailey\41, North Cape May, NJ - DWI, Possession of CDS, Unlawfully Possessing 4 Units or Less of Drug/Stramonium Prep, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

