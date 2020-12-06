VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 537 calls, averaging a total of 77 calls per day. Police also made a total of 8 arrests during this period.
According to a release, below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
10-26-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 3
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 8
Public Services – 38
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May
10-27-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 4
Public Services - 49
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
Theft – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
10-28-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 11
Public Services - 44
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Simple Assault – Town Bank Rd., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – E. Atlantic Ave., Villas
10-29-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 0
Public Services - 25
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Fraud – Oak Ave., Villas
10-30-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 8
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 9
Public Services - 56
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Theft – Willow Dr., Erma
Theft – Fay Ave., Erma
Theft – Lilly Pond Dr., Cape May
Theft – Arizona Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – W. Drumbed Rd., Villas
10-31-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 12
Fire Related Calls - 4
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 6
Public Services - 48
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Aggravated Assault – Route 9, Cape May
Theft – Route 9, Cape May
11-1-20
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 3
Traffic Enforcement - 2
Public Services - 57
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
None
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
10/26/20
- Christian G. Cileone\18, Villas, NJ - Possession of 50g or Less of Marijuana, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator
- William R. Meo\21, North Cape May, NJ - Contempt of Court
10/27/20
- Ernest F. Irons\40, Villas, NJ - Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia, Possession/Distribution Hypodermic Syringes
- Joshua M. Smith\18, Villas, NJ – Harassment
10/28/20
- Megan F. Oberkofler\23, Villas, NJ – DWI
- Raymond J. Stacy\53, Villas, NJ -Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
- James R. Hyndman\39, Erma, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
- Christopher R. Bailey\41, North Cape May, NJ - DWI, Possession of CDS, Unlawfully Possessing 4 Units or Less of Drug/Stramonium Prep, Drug Possession by Motor Vehicle Operator
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.