WILDWOOD - At approximately 10:15 p.m. Oct. 10, officers of the Wildwood Police Department Uniformed Patrol Division conducted a motor vehicle stop in the 100 block of East Baker Avenue, in Wildwood.
According to a release, at the time of the stop, the driver was identified as Jahkime Blake, 31, of Philadelphia, and the passenger was identified as April Wyatt, 30, of West Wildwood. During the course of the investigation, the Wildwood Police Department K9 Unit conducted a sniff of the exterior of the vehicle, resulting in a positive indication to the presence of narcotics within the car. The resulting search of the vehicle yielded distribution quantities of suspected heroin, as well as drug paraphernalia, which suggested the occupants were packaging the heroin for street-level distribution.
As the investigation continued, the Wildwood Police Department Detective Division executed a court-authorized search warrant in a hotel room rented by Blake, which was located in the 4300 block of Ocean Avenue. As a result of this search, additional distribution quantities of suspected heroin were recovered, as well as suspected cocaine and additional drug paraphernalia.
Blake and Wyatt were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of CDS with intent to distribute within a school zone, and possession of CDS paraphernalia. Additional charges are pending the result of testing on the suspected narcotics recovered during the course of this investigation.
In addition to the criminal charges, Blake received numerous motor vehicle summonses, as well. Due to the discovery of distribution quantities of heroin in both his motor vehicle and rented motel room, approximately $650 in Blake’s possession at the time of his arrest was seized as proceeds of illicit activity and will be submitted for forfeiture.
Both Blake and Wyatt were released pending court, in accordance with New Jersey Bail Reform guidelines.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.