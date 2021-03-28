VILLAS - The Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 901 calls, averaging a total of 129 calls per day.
According to a release, police also made a total of six arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
3-15-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 14
Public Services – 98
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
3-16-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 3
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 34
Public Services - 144
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Simple Assault – W. New Jersey Ave., Villas
3-17-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 21
Public Services - 75
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Motor Vehicle Theft – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Weapons Offense – Washington Blvd., North Cape May
3-18-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 11
Public Services - 63
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
None
3-19-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 15
Public Services - 54
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Theft – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
Theft – Folsom Rd., North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Roseann Ave., North Cape May
3-20-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 18
Public Services - 92
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Simple Assault – Keyport Rd., North Cape May
Simple Assault – Bayshore Rd., Villas
3-21-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 5
Fire Related Calls - 2
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 15
Public Services - 89
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Fraud – W. Wilde Ave., Villas
Criminal Mischief – Fishing Creek Rd., Fishing Creek
Criminal Mischief – W. Weber Ave., Villas
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
3-15-21
- Justin W. Langan/19, Langhorne, PA - Theft
3-16-21
- Paije C. Lerman/25, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault
3-17-21
- Joseph S. Steel/40, Villas, NJ - Terroristic Threats, Violation of Condition on Special Sentence
- Charles L. Markham, III/39, West Wildwood, NJ - Theft
3-20-21
- Stephen J. Desalis/31, Cape May Court House, NJ - Terroristic Threats, Criminal Mischief
- William E. Edmonson/42, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court
It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.