WILDWOOD CREST - Officers Aug. 9 responded to the 100 east block of Heather Road, for a report of a dispute.  

According to a Wildwood Crest Police Department release, upon arrival, officers learned that two neighbors were arguing about a parking spot when things escalated into a physical altercation involving various weapons.  

Police say Juana Rodriguez, 36, of Puerto Rico, and Kiaraenid Aletriz-Ayala, 23, of Cape May, were involved in a mutual fight, during which Rodriguez struck Aletriz-Ayala with a small metal bat. Aletriz-Ayala then struck Rodriguez in the face with brass knuckles.  

No serious injuries were suffered by either party.  

Rodriguez and Aletriz-Ayala were arrested on scene and charged by investigating officers.  

Rodriguez was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Aletriz-Ayala was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, unlawful possession of a weapon, and prohibited weapons/devices.  

Rodriguez and Aletriz-Ayala were later released on a summons with a future court date, in accordance with bail reform guidelines. 

The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The persons named are innocent unless proven otherwise.

