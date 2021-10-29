Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 18 indictments Oct. 26.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Amy S. McCollum faces a second-degree count of endangering the welfare of a child.
Matej P. Kocyk was indicted for unlawful possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Ruger 9 mm handgun. He was also named in two fourth-degree counts for prohibited weapons, hollow point bullets and large-capacity magazines.
Richard J. Evans was convicted in 2013 of conspiracy to possess a CDS. After being found with a rifle in September, Evans was indicted for certain person in the fourth degree.
Brandi N. Richards, Matthew J. Reichart, Carollee Schick, Alexa K. James, and Tana Hadar were each separately and independently indicted on a single count of third-degree possession of a CDS.
Richard Irons was indicted for fourth-degree criminal trespass.
Stephen Morley was indicted for fourth-degree theft.
Matthew M. Britton and James E. Gartner Jr. each face a first-degree count for drug-induced death and a second-degree count for manslaughter. In addition, Britton was named in a third-degree count for possession of a CDS with intent to distribute.
April L. Wyatt was indicted for fourth-degree throwing bodily fluids at a Sheriff’s officer.
Brian M. Beaulieu faces two counts of aggravated assault, one in the second degree and one in the third degree.
Brian E. Fruit, Anthony V. Collins, and Jack L. Ivins were indicted together for theft and conspiracy to commit theft, both counts in the third degree.
Tyler E. Webb faces a five-count indictment, including two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, one second and the other third degree, along with three counts of prohibited weapon, all three in the fourth degree.
The two weapons mentioned in the indictment are a Glock handgun and a Glock 19 BB handgun. The three prohibited weapons were hollow point bullets and two large-capacity magazines.
James Drumm was indicted on two counts of third-degree burglary and one of third-degree theft.
Jeremy S. Lange faces two third-degree counts for theft by deception and bad checks.
Elmer R. Boehringer was indicted for assault by auto and aggravated assault, both in the third degree.