ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 30 indictments Jan. 12.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance. A certain person charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Willis C. Allen, Jr., Ryan N. Roach, Teresa Millard, Carol A. Allen, and Vincent W. Allen were all named in a 20-count indictment related to multiple incidents of sexual assault of four minors in a Belleplain home.
Willis Allen, Jr., 32, of Belleplain, faces three separate counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree conspiracy, and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Ryan Roach, 31, of Court House, was indicted for first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree conspiracy, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Teresa Millard, 35, of Villas, faces first-degree sexual assault, along with two-second degree counts for endangering the welfare of a child and conspiracy.
Carol Allen, 78, of Belleplain, is named in counts of first and second-degree liability of conduct for sexual assault, along with four counts of second degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Vincent Allen, 32, of New Brunswick, faces counts for first-degree aggravated sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Leonard Checchia and Paul Loughran were indicted together for second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, along with third-degree aggravated assault and another third-degree count of conspiracy.
Michael E. Pisano faces four counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree theft, and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Jorge F. Santiago was indicted for third-degree receiving stolen property, a 2019 Mitsubishi motorcycle.
David W. Sanders, of Pennsylvania, was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI), in Middle Township, in June. The presence of a 1-year-old child led to an indictment for second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Luis R. Clinton was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, heroin.
Fernando Marrero was named in an indictment for second-degree aggravated assault, two counts of third-degree aggravated assault, and fourth-degree resisting arrest. The incident, in Wildwood Crest, in March, met the definitions of domestic violence.
Ashley Smith was indicted for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, both counts third degree, along with fourth-degree counts for hindering apprehension and unlawful possession of a weapon, a folding knife.
Clarence A. Pike faces two third-degree counts for possession of a CDS, methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute.
Robert J. Julia and David J. Scott – Julia was named in counts for third-degree possession of a CDS, buprenorphine, and fourth-degree hindering apprehension. Scott faces two third-degree counts for intent to distribute cocaine and intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school.
Kaseem J. Callender and Quadir J. Gray were indicted for third-degree resisting arrest.
Dylan J. Barats was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine.
Wesley D. Timmreck was indicted for second-degree eluding police, as well as third-degree resisting arrest and fourth-degree obstructing the administration of law.
Harry Rambo faces a third-degree aggravated assault charge, in a Lower Township domestic violence incident.
Brittany C. Scott was indicted for third-degree burglary of a 2021 Ford Fusion, as well as criminal mischief in the fourth degree.
Brian M. Stankiewicz was named in a third-degree count for making terroristic threats.
Benjamin S. Wise was indicted for second-degree sexual assault, third-degree criminal restraint and contempt, and fourth-degree witness tampering.
Damon L. Gibbs is named in a third-degree count for receiving stolen property.
Kevin L. Marsh was indicted for second-degree eluding police, in a motor vehicle, in Upper Township.
Edna S. Van Fleet faces a second-degree count for unlawful possession of a weapon, a 9mm handgun, and a fourth-degree prohibited weapon count for possession of hollow-point bullets.
Jonathan T. Baker was indicted for second and third-degree aggravated violence in a domestic violence incident.
Rafael R. Rodriguez Jr. was indicted for fourth-degree possession and third-degree intent to distribute marijuana.
Alyssa A. Bishop, Rachel Leaming, Ryan L. Stone and Bobby L. Williams were indicted separately, each on one count of third-degree escape.
Desializ L. Williams faces a second-degree count of unlawful possession of a weapon, a 9mm handgun, along with a third-degree count for possession of a CDS, alprazolam.
Saudia A. Jones was indicted for third-degree burglary and conspiracy, along with fourth-degree criminal trespass and obstruction of the administration of law. The conspiracy count mentions four other unnamed individuals.
Sergio E. Moreira was indicted for possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, third degree. The weapon was a stun gun.
Kathleen A. Gonzalez faces a three-count indictment for second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, a metal shaft broom, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.