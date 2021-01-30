MTPD Logo

COURT HOUSE - During the week of Nov. 30-Dec.6, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 540 calls for service, averaging 77 per day. During the week a total of 11 adults were arrested for various offenses.

According to a release the following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:

Monday, November 30, 2020:

Harassment – Crest Haven Road, CMCH

Tuesday, December 1, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash – Stone Harbor Blvd, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Burleigh

Criminal Mischief – Dias Creek Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, Swainton

Trespassing – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Wednesday, December 2, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 North, Goshen

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Burleigh

Thursday, December 3, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash – Dias Creek Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, CMCH

Fire Call – Reeds Beach Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Avalon Blvd, Swainton

Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Threats – Brighton Road, CMCH

Assault – Oyster Road, Burleigh

Friday, December 4, 2020:

Fire Call – Magnolia Drive, CMCH

Burglary – North Wildwood Blvd, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, CMCH

Aggravated Assault – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call – 1st Avenue, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Threats – Route 9 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Missing Person – Route 9 South, Edgewood

Saturday, December 5, 2020:

Assault – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Harassment – Indian Trail, Burleigh

Fire Call – Avalon Blvd, Swainton

Sunday, December 6, 2020:

Shoplifting – Walmart, Rio Grande

Obstruction of Justice – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Harassment – Route 47 North, Goshen

Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft – Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fraud – Davis Road, Rio Grande

DWI – Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call – 4th Avenue, CMCH

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP POLICE ADULT WEEKLY ARREST REPORT

Nov. 30-Dec. 6

Nicholas S. Bakley, 31, from Goshen, NJ was arrested on November 30th by Patrolman Delgado on an active warrant

Nicholas Jones, 44, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on November 30th by Patrolman Musick and charged with Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams.

Melissa Mercaldo, 32, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on November 30th by Officer Cuomo on active warrants.

Emanuel Rodriguez, 40, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on December 2nd by Detective Saettler and charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, and Criminal Attempt.

Janaja Brown, 26, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on December 2nd by Patrolman Mihal and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Marquise N. Jones, 22, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on December 2nd by Patrolman Delgado on an active warrant.

Melissa M. Lapworth, 28, from Villas, NJ was arrested on December 4th by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Aggravated Assault on Police Officer, Criminal Mischief, Burglary, Obstruction, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe, and Prohibited Weapons and Devices.

Ralph J. Otto, 56, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on December 4th by Patrolman Trombetta and charged with Aggravated Assault on Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.

Brandi L. Jackson, 27, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on December 6th by Patrolman Young and charged with Shoplifting.

Danial D. Dombkowski, 29, from Villas, NJ was arrested on December 6th by Patrolman Musick and charged with Obstruction and Resisting Arrest.

Cynthia N. McKee, 62, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on December 6th by Patrolman Russ and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. All suspects are innocent unless proven otherwise.

