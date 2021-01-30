COURT HOUSE - During the week of Nov. 30-Dec.6, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 540 calls for service, averaging 77 per day. During the week a total of 11 adults were arrested for various offenses.
According to a release the following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:
Monday, November 30, 2020:
Harassment – Crest Haven Road, CMCH
Tuesday, December 1, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Stone Harbor Blvd, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Burleigh
Criminal Mischief – Dias Creek Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, Swainton
Trespassing – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Wednesday, December 2, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 47 North, Goshen
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Burleigh
Thursday, December 3, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash – Dias Creek Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 North, CMCH
Fire Call – Reeds Beach Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Avalon Blvd, Swainton
Motor Vehicle Crash – Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Threats – Brighton Road, CMCH
Assault – Oyster Road, Burleigh
Friday, December 4, 2020:
Fire Call – Magnolia Drive, CMCH
Burglary – North Wildwood Blvd, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, CMCH
Aggravated Assault – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call – 1st Avenue, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Threats – Route 9 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Missing Person – Route 9 South, Edgewood
Saturday, December 5, 2020:
Assault – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Harassment – Indian Trail, Burleigh
Fire Call – Avalon Blvd, Swainton
Sunday, December 6, 2020:
Shoplifting – Walmart, Rio Grande
Obstruction of Justice – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Harassment – Route 47 North, Goshen
Motor Vehicle Crash – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft – Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fraud – Davis Road, Rio Grande
DWI – Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call – 4th Avenue, CMCH
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP POLICE ADULT WEEKLY ARREST REPORT
Nov. 30-Dec. 6
Nicholas S. Bakley, 31, from Goshen, NJ was arrested on November 30th by Patrolman Delgado on an active warrant
Nicholas Jones, 44, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on November 30th by Patrolman Musick and charged with Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams.
Melissa Mercaldo, 32, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on November 30th by Officer Cuomo on active warrants.
Emanuel Rodriguez, 40, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on December 2nd by Detective Saettler and charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of CDS, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, and Criminal Attempt.
Janaja Brown, 26, from Burleigh, NJ was arrested on December 2nd by Patrolman Mihal and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Marquise N. Jones, 22, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on December 2nd by Patrolman Delgado on an active warrant.
Melissa M. Lapworth, 28, from Villas, NJ was arrested on December 4th by Patrolman Bradley and charged with Aggravated Assault on Police Officer, Criminal Mischief, Burglary, Obstruction, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession or Distribution of Hypodermic Needle or Syringe, and Prohibited Weapons and Devices.
Ralph J. Otto, 56, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on December 4th by Patrolman Trombetta and charged with Aggravated Assault on Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.
Brandi L. Jackson, 27, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on December 6th by Patrolman Young and charged with Shoplifting.
Danial D. Dombkowski, 29, from Villas, NJ was arrested on December 6th by Patrolman Musick and charged with Obstruction and Resisting Arrest.
Cynthia N. McKee, 62, from Cape May, NJ was arrested on December 6th by Patrolman Russ and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
