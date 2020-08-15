MTPD Logo

COURT HOUSE - During the week July 13-19, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 531 calls for service, averaging 75 per day. During the week a total of 8 adults were arrested for various offenses.

The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:

Monday, July 13, 2020:

Trespassing - Steel Road, CMCH

Fraud - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Assault - Magnolia Drive, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH

Tuesday, July 14, 2020:

Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Linden Lane, Rio Grande

Fraud - East Romney Place, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, Goshen

Fire Call - Millman Boulevard, Del Haven

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Motor Vehicle Crash - Moore Terrace, Goshen

Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Weapons Offense - Route 9 South, Whitesboro

Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail Road, Burleigh

Theft - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Georgia Avenue, Burleigh

Thursday, July 16, 2020:

Trespassing - Bayshore Road, Green Creek

Theft - South Main Street, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fraud - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stites Avenue, CMCH

Friday, July 17, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail Road, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - Eldredge Avenue, Del Haven

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Theft - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, Goshen

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Saturday, July 18, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Priest Boulevard, Rio Grande

Theft - Sycamore Drive, Rio Grande

Sunday, July 19, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Hand Avenue, CMCH

DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - South Main Street, CMCH

Missing Person - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Terroristic Threats - North Wildwood Boulevard, Grassy Sounds

Terroristic Threats - North Wildwood Boulevard, Grassy Sounds

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, Goshen

Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report

July 13, 2020 thru July 19, 2020

Leaming B. Johnston, 34, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on July 13 by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Unlicensed Entry of Structures and Disorderly Conduct.

George M. Flanagan, 36, from Eldora, NJ was arrested on July 14 by Detective Saettler and charged with Drug-Induced Death.

Paul G. Beerley, 27, from Villas, NJ was arrested on July 14 by Detective Sweitzer and charged with Obstruction and Resisting Arrest.

Jack D. Smith, 59, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on July 16 by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Possession of CDS, Manufacturing, Distributing or Dispensing CDS and Distributing CDS within 500 Feet of Public Housing or Park.

Michael P. Hastings, 20, from Villas, NJ was arrested on July 17 by Patrolman Smith and charged with Criminal Mischief, Unlawful Taking of Means of Conveyance, Theft and Criminal Attempt.

Hannah M. Camara, 19, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on July 17th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Defiant Trespassing.

Ashlee T. Liggins, 28, from Riverdale, MD was arrested on July 19 by Patrolman Martino and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Anthony J. Stumpo, 20, from Haddonfield, NJ was arrested on July 19 by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While Intoxicated.

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

