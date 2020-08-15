COURT HOUSE - During the week July 13-19, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 531 calls for service, averaging 75 per day. During the week a total of 8 adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:
Monday, July 13, 2020:
Trespassing - Steel Road, CMCH
Fraud - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Assault - Magnolia Drive, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - South Main Street, CMCH
Tuesday, July 14, 2020:
Fire Call - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Linden Lane, Rio Grande
Fraud - East Romney Place, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, Goshen
Fire Call - Millman Boulevard, Del Haven
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Motor Vehicle Crash - Moore Terrace, Goshen
Motor Vehicle Crash - North Main Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Weapons Offense - Route 9 South, Whitesboro
Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail Road, Burleigh
Theft - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Georgia Avenue, Burleigh
Thursday, July 16, 2020:
Trespassing - Bayshore Road, Green Creek
Theft - South Main Street, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fraud - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stites Avenue, CMCH
Friday, July 17, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Indian Trail Road, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - Eldredge Avenue, Del Haven
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Theft - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, Goshen
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Saturday, July 18, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Priest Boulevard, Rio Grande
Theft - Sycamore Drive, Rio Grande
Sunday, July 19, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Hand Avenue, CMCH
DWI - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - South Main Street, CMCH
Missing Person - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Terroristic Threats - North Wildwood Boulevard, Grassy Sounds
Terroristic Threats - North Wildwood Boulevard, Grassy Sounds
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 North, Goshen
Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report
July 13, 2020 thru July 19, 2020
Leaming B. Johnston, 34, from North Cape May, NJ was arrested on July 13 by Patrolman Martindale and charged with Unlicensed Entry of Structures and Disorderly Conduct.
George M. Flanagan, 36, from Eldora, NJ was arrested on July 14 by Detective Saettler and charged with Drug-Induced Death.
Paul G. Beerley, 27, from Villas, NJ was arrested on July 14 by Detective Sweitzer and charged with Obstruction and Resisting Arrest.
Jack D. Smith, 59, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on July 16 by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Possession of CDS, Manufacturing, Distributing or Dispensing CDS and Distributing CDS within 500 Feet of Public Housing or Park.
Michael P. Hastings, 20, from Villas, NJ was arrested on July 17 by Patrolman Smith and charged with Criminal Mischief, Unlawful Taking of Means of Conveyance, Theft and Criminal Attempt.
Hannah M. Camara, 19, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on July 17th by Patrolman Cuomo and charged with Defiant Trespassing.
Ashlee T. Liggins, 28, from Riverdale, MD was arrested on July 19 by Patrolman Martino and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Anthony J. Stumpo, 20, from Haddonfield, NJ was arrested on July 19 by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While Intoxicated.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.