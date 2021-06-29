CAPE MAY - After two weeks in the Cape May County Correctional Facility, Cape May City Councilman Christopher Bezaire has been released, pending his trial on charges of cyber harassment, posting of obscene material, stalking, impersonation and contempt, related to two women who were not named in the charges.
If convicted, Bezaire could face serious jail time. The charges against Bezaire are in the third and fourth degree. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said, in a press release, that each third-degree crime can carry a jail term of three to five years. Fourth-degree crimes can result in incarceration for up to 18 months in state prison. The next step in the process will be a grand jury indictment, which will spell out the full charges that Bezaire will face at trial.
Bezaire must decide whether he is going to resign from the city’s governing body. There are calls in the city for him to do so. Bezaire cannot be recalled because he has not been in office for at least one year. He was sworn in as a council member Jan. 1. The council's next meeting is July 6.