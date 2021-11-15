VILLAS - Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 896 calls, averaging a total of 128 calls per day. Police also made a total of 13 arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:
10-11-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 6
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 5
Public Services – 77
Domestic Violence Incidents - 3
Aggravated Assault – Town Bank Rd, North Cape May
Criminal Mischief – Beachhurst Dr., North Cape May
Narcotic Drug Laws – Spruce Ave., Villas
10-12-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 11
Public Services - 125
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws – Bayshore Rd., Villas
10-13-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 0
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 9
Public Services - 63
Domestic Violence Incidents - 1
Aggravated Assault – Route 109, Cold Spring
Simple Assault – Spruce Ave., Villas
Narcotic Drug Laws – Seashore Rd., Erma
10-14-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 2
Public Services - 64
Domestic Violence Incidents - 4
Fraud – E. Bates Ave., Villas
Fraud – Mathemek St., Fishing Creek
Criminal Mischief – Langs Ave., Villas
Weapons Offense – E. Pacific Ave., Villas
10-15-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 4
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2
Traffic Enforcement - 9
Public Services - 48
Domestic Violence Incidents - 2
Theft - E. Weber Ave., Villas
Theft – Seashore Rd., Erma
10-16-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 1
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1
Traffic Enforcement - 4
Public Services - 125
Domestic Violence Incidents - 5
DWI – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May
10-17-21
Non-Criminal Incidents - 2
Fire Related Calls - 1
Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0
Traffic Enforcement - 14
Public Services - 149
Domestic Violence Incidents - 0
Criminal Mischief – Wayne Ave., North Cape May
Narcotic Drug Laws – W. Rio Grande Ave., West Wildwood
Weekly Adult Arrest Report
10-11-21
- Giovanniy C. Carpioviteri/23, North Cape May, NJ - Criminal Restraint, Aggravated Assault
10-12-21
- Hailey J. Easter/19, Villas, NJ - False Report to Incriminate Another
10-13-21
- Sherre I. Lucci/41, Wildwood, NJ - Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, Theft
- Julian C. Atwood/46, Villas, NJ - Drug Induced Death – Strict Liability, Manslaughter – Reckless, Contempt of Court
10-14-21
- Holly M. Dees/39, Cape May Court House, NJ - Burglary
- Wendy N. Claudio/19, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault
10-15-21
- William J. Atkinson/38, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia
10-16-21
- Amanda M. Murray/31, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court
- Kevin F. Casey/43, North Cape May, NJ - DWI, Driving After License Suspended or Revoked
- Marcos L. Aponte/50, Mays Landing, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order
It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above-mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.