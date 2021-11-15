LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

VILLAS - Lower Township Police Department responded to or initiated a total of 896 calls, averaging a total of 128 calls per day. Police also made a total of 13 arrests during this period. Below is a breakdown of incidents and arrests by date:

10-11-21

Non-Criminal Incidents - 6

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 5

Public Services – 77

Domestic Violence Incidents - 3

Aggravated Assault – Town Bank Rd, North Cape May

Criminal Mischief – Beachhurst Dr., North Cape May

Narcotic Drug Laws – Spruce Ave., Villas 

10-12-21 

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 11

Public Services - 125

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Criminal Mischief – Bayshore Rd., Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws – Bayshore Rd., Villas 

10-13-21 

Non-Criminal Incidents - 1

Fire Related Calls - 0

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 9

Public Services - 63

Domestic Violence Incidents - 1

Aggravated Assault – Route 109, Cold Spring

Simple Assault – Spruce Ave., Villas

Narcotic Drug Laws – Seashore Rd., Erma 

10-14-21 

Non-Criminal Incidents - 1

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 2

Public Services - 64

Domestic Violence Incidents - 4

Fraud – E. Bates Ave., Villas

Fraud – Mathemek St., Fishing Creek

Criminal Mischief – Langs Ave., Villas

Weapons Offense – E. Pacific Ave., Villas 

10-15-21 

Non-Criminal Incidents - 4

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 2

Traffic Enforcement - 9

Public Services - 48

Domestic Violence Incidents - 2

Theft - E. Weber Ave., Villas

Theft – Seashore Rd., Erma 

10-16-21 

Non-Criminal Incidents - 1

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 1

Traffic Enforcement - 4

Public Services - 125

Domestic Violence Incidents - 5 

DWI – Bayshore Rd., North Cape May 

10-17-21 

Non-Criminal Incidents - 2

Fire Related Calls - 1

Motor Vehicle Accidents - 0

Traffic Enforcement - 14

Public Services - 149

Domestic Violence Incidents - 0

Criminal Mischief – Wayne Ave., North Cape May

Narcotic Drug Laws – W. Rio Grande Ave., West Wildwood  

Weekly Adult Arrest Report 

10-11-21

  • Giovanniy C. Carpioviteri/23, North Cape May, NJ - Criminal Restraint, Aggravated Assault 

10-12-21

  • Hailey J. Easter/19, Villas, NJ - False Report to Incriminate Another 

10-13-21

  • Sherre I. Lucci/41, Wildwood, NJ - Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of Weapon for Unlawful Purpose, Theft
  • Julian C. Atwood/46, Villas, NJ - Drug Induced Death – Strict Liability, Manslaughter – Reckless, Contempt of Court 

10-14-21

  • Holly M. Dees/39, Cape May Court House, NJ - Burglary
  • Wendy N. Claudio/19, Villas, NJ - Simple Assault 

10-15-21

  • William J. Atkinson/38, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order, Possession of CDS, Possession/Use Drug Paraphernalia 

10-16-21

  • Amanda M. Murray/31, Villas, NJ - Contempt of Court
  • Kevin F. Casey/43, North Cape May, NJ - DWI, Driving After License Suspended or Revoked
  • Marcos L. Aponte/50, Mays Landing, NJ - Contempt of Domestic Violence Order 

It should be noted that the above individuals are only charged with the above-mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains individuals that were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments