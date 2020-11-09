COURT HOUSE - During the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 553 calls for service, averaging 79 per day.
According to a release, during the week, a total of 9 adults were arrested for various offenses.
The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:
Monday, September 28, 2020:
Fire Call - Eldredge Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Shoplifting - Famous Footwear, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - West Lena Street, Whitesboro
Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - Mechanic Street, CMCH
Tuesday, September 29, 2020:
Fraud - Blackburn Avenue, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - Reeds Beach Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Millman Boulevard, Del Haven
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Fire Call - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh
Theft - Route 9 South, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH
Threats - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Assault - Crest Haven Road, CMCH
Criminal Mischief - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Thursday, October 1, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Rio Grande
Theft - Stagecoach Road, CMCH
Missing Person - Geneva Avenue, Del Haven
Friday, October 2, 2020:
Theft - Whippoorwill Lane, Dias Creek
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Steel Road, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Saturday, October 3, 2020:
Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH
Shoplifting - Home Depot, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Burleigh
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Threats - Heritage Drive, CMCH
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande
Sunday, October 4, 2020:
Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Trespassing - Ocean Drive, Grassy Sounds
Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande
Harassment - Route 9 North, Swainton
Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report
Sept. 28-Oct. 4
Horus G. Gonzalez, 19, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 28th by Patrolman Ritterhoff and charged with Theft.
Travis Richards, 18, from Swainton, NJ was arrested on September 28th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams.
Eric L. Hall, 48, from Green Creek, NJ was arrested on September 29th by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Amanda S. Valentine, 29, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on September 30th by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Possession of CDS.
Chanice R. Matthews, 28, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on October 2nd by Patrolman Cuomo on Active Warrants.
Jerry L. Belcher, 56, from Ocean View, NJ was arrested on October 2nd by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Gerald E. Shcaeffer, 59, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on October 2nd by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
Jonathan J. Duerr, 26, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on October 2nd by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Unlawful Possession of Weapons and Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons.
Michael Bell, 47, from Galloway, NJ was arrested on October 3rd by Patrolman Young and charged with Shoplifting.
The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.