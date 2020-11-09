MTPD Logo

COURT HOUSE - During the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4, the members of the Middle Township Police Department responded to or initiated 553 calls for service, averaging 79 per day. 

According to a release, during the week, a total of 9 adults were arrested for various offenses.

The following is a list of some of the more serious calls for service which occurred during the week:

Monday, September 28, 2020:

Fire Call - Eldredge Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Shoplifting - Famous Footwear, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - West Lena Street, Whitesboro

Theft - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - Mechanic Street, CMCH

Tuesday, September 29, 2020:

Fraud - Blackburn Avenue, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - Reeds Beach Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Millman Boulevard, Del Haven

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Fire Call - North Wildwood Boulevard, Burleigh

Theft - Route 9 South, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Stone Harbor Boulevard, CMCH

Threats - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Assault - Crest Haven Road, CMCH

Criminal Mischief - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Thursday, October 1, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Rio Grande

Theft - Stagecoach Road, CMCH

Missing Person - Geneva Avenue, Del Haven

Friday, October 2, 2020:

Theft - Whippoorwill Lane, Dias Creek

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Steel Road, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Saturday, October 3, 2020:

Motor Vehicle Crash - Court House South Dennis Road, CMCH

Shoplifting - Home Depot, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 North, Burleigh

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Theft - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Threats - Heritage Drive, CMCH

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 47 South, Rio Grande

Sunday, October 4, 2020:

Trespassing - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Trespassing - Ocean Drive, Grassy Sounds

Motor Vehicle Crash - Route 9 South, Rio Grande

Harassment - Route 9 North, Swainton

Middle Township Police Adult Weekly Arrest Report

Sept. 28-Oct. 4

 Horus G. Gonzalez, 19, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on September 28th by Patrolman Ritterhoff and charged with Theft.

Travis Richards, 18, from Swainton, NJ was arrested on September 28th by Patrolman Dececco and charged with Possession of Marijuana under 50 Grams.

Eric L. Hall, 48, from Green Creek, NJ was arrested on September 29th by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Amanda S. Valentine, 29, from Wildwood, NJ was arrested on September 30th by Patrolman Eskander and charged with Possession of CDS.

Chanice R. Matthews, 28, from Rio Grande, NJ was arrested on October 2nd by Patrolman Cuomo on Active Warrants.

Jerry L. Belcher, 56, from Ocean View, NJ was arrested on October 2nd by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Possession of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Gerald E. Shcaeffer, 59, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on October 2nd by Patrolman McInnis and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

Jonathan J. Duerr, 26, from Cape May Court House, NJ was arrested on October 2nd by Patrolman Runyon and charged with Unlawful Possession of Weapons and Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons.

Michael Bell, 47, from Galloway, NJ was arrested on October 3rd by Patrolman Young and charged with Shoplifting.

The above was received from a law enforcement agency. The person(s) named is innocent unless proven otherwise.

