WILDWOOD - The Wildwood Police Department Communication Center received a 911 emergency call at around 11:31 p.m. May 6 reporting that there was a victim of a stabbing in the area of Montgomery and Pacific avenues, in Wildwood.
According to a release, while patrol officers were responding to the scene, an officer observed an individual running from the area and discarding an item down a storm drain. This individual, Dimael Lassalle-Sanchez, 26, of Wildwood, was detained by patrol officers and was later confirmed to be the defendant.
An investigation was completed by the Wildwood Police Detective Division, with the assistance of the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office. Lassalle-Sanchez was charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, third-degree hindering apprehension, and third-degree possession of a CDS.
These charges were placed on a warrant complaint, and the Lassalle-Sanchez was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center, in accordance with New Jersey Criminal Justice Reform guidelines.
The victim was treated on scene by the Wildwood Fire Department and transported to Atlantic Care Regional Medical Center due to the seriousness of his injuries.
It should be noted that the above individual is only charged with the above mentioned offenses and is presumed innocent until proven guilty. This report only contains an individual arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.